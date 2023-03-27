Ghormeh Sabzi: A Taste of Persian Tradition

Introduction:

Ghormeh Sabzi, a rich and flavorful Persian stew, is a mouthwatering delight that has won the hearts of food lovers across the globe. Bursting with aromatic herbs, tender meat, and a unique combination of spices, this hearty dish is an essential part of Iranian cuisine. Today, we’re excited to share with you our Ghormeh Sabzi recipe, which is perfect for special occasions or just a cozy weekend meal. So, let’s dive into the world of Persian cooking and learn how to make this traditional dish!

Ingredients:

1.5 lbs (700 g) stewing beef or lamb, cut into 1-inch (2.5 cm) cubes

2 bunches fresh cilantro, finely chopped

1 bunch fresh parsley, finely chopped

1 bunch fresh green onions, finely chopped

1 bunch fresh fenugreek, finely chopped (or 2 tablespoons dried fenugreek leaves)

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 cup (240 ml) kidney beans, soaked overnight (or canned, drained)

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

4 dried

Cooking Instructions:

Prepare the herbs: Rinse and pat dry the cilantro, parsley, green onions, and fenugreek. Finely chop them and set aside. If you’re using dried fenugreek, measure out 2 tablespoons. Brown the meat: Heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and sauté until it becomes translucent and slightly golden, about 5 minutes. Add the meat, turmeric, black pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Stir well and cook until the meat is browned on all sides, about 10 minutes. Cook the beans: If you’re using soaked kidney beans, drain them and add to the pot. Pour in enough water to cover the beans and meat, bring to a boil, and then reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 45 minutes or until the beans are tender. If using canned beans, skip this step. Prepare the herbs: While the meat and beans are cooking, heat the remaining tablespoon of vegetable oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the chopped herbs and sauté for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until they become darker in color and fragrant. Combine and simmer: Once the meat and beans are tender, add the sautéed herbs to the pot. If using canned beans, drain them, add them to the pot, and pour in enough water to cover the mixture. Stir well, cover, and simmer for 1 hour, or until the flavors meld together and the stew has thickened. Be sure to stir occasionally to prevent sticking. Taste and adjust salt as needed.

The term “ghormeh” is derived from Turkish, and it refers to pieces of meat that have been sautéed. On the other hand, “sabzi” is the Persian word for herbs. Together, these two terms create the name “Ghormeh Sabzi,” which aptly describes this flavorful and aromatic stew.

Serving Instructions:

Presentation: Ghormeh Sabzi is traditionally served over a bed of fluffy basmati rice, which complements the flavors of the stew beautifully. To prepare the rice, follow the package instructions and cook with a pinch of salt and a touch of butter or oil. Garnish: For added flavor and texture, sprinkle the dish with a handful of dried cranberries or barberries (zereshk), which provide a tangy contrast to the rich stew. You can also garnish with a dollop of yogurt or a few sprigs of fresh herbs. Serve: Place a generous serving of basmati rice on each plate, ladle the Ghormeh Sabzi on top, and garnish as desired. Serve alongside warm flatbread, such as naan or lavash, and a refreshing cucumber and tomato salad. Enjoy: Savor the delectable flavors of this traditional Persian dish, and let your taste buds be transported to the enchanting world of Iranian cuisine.

We hope you enjoy this delicious and hearty Ghormeh Sabzi recipe. It’s perfect for sharing with friends and family as you explore the rich culinary traditions of Persian cuisine. Bon appétit!

