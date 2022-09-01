Qatar opens tourism office in Tehran

Qatar Tourism, the official state tourism agency of the Persian Gulf monarchy, has opened its latest office in Tehran, in Iran, according to Doha News on September 1.

The news comes as Iran is on the verge of breaking free of oppressive US sanctions stymying any form of tourism — both incoming and outgoing collapsed following Donald Trump levying new sanctions on the country when he pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal. The office also opened on the same day the original 1960s World Cup visited the Iranian capital as part of a FIFA tourism exercise.

The new office will oversee direct marketing in the Tehran market, including tour operator partnerships, destination training for travel agents, media visits and advertising.

“Qatar Tourism’s choice in the location of its latest office opening is a testament to the decades-long cultural and trade ties between the two countries,” Berthold Trenkel, COO of Qatar Tourism said.

“Iran is one of 15 target markets identified by Qatar Tourism as a primary source for tourists looking to relax, rejuvenate and soak in some culture,” he added.

Qatar Airways, has an ongoing code share agreement with IranAir, where it has operated several regional flights on behalf of the Iranian airline in recent years as Iran’s own airline stock has struggled due to age.

Iranian passport holders have visa-free entry to Qatar for up to 30 days as part of a visa-waiver scheme between the two countries.