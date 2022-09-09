best foreign airlines flying to Tehran

This post contains everything you need to know about foreign airlines flying to Tehran currently.

Are you looking to travel to Tehran soon? Iran has many airlines which fly to the city with several foreign airliners continuing operations with the Iran route despite US sanctions.

We have to be honest, in recent years with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and Trump-era sanctions from 2018, there have been slim pickings on flights to Tehran. But we the gradual reopening of international air routes things are starting to open up once again.

Which foreign airlines don’t fly to Tehran?

However, several foreign airlines travel to Tehran currently with an ever-growing list of companies joining the routes. Granted we are still down a few major European and North American operators including British Airways, Air France and Delta, American or Air Canada, but things could change in the near future.

Airlines flying to Tehran

Qatar Airways.

Emirates.

Lufthansa.

Turkish Airlines.

Pegasus Airlines.

Aeroflot.

China Southern Airlines (from October 2022).

Mahan Airlines

AnadalouJet

Iran AirTour

FlyDubai

Fly Baghdad

Varesh Airlines

Iran Aseman Airlines

Air Arabia

IranAir

Qeshm Air

Qeshm Airlines

ATA Airlines

SalamAir

Conrendon Airlines

Oman Air

Austrian Airlines

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Operated by BUTA AIRWAYS

Iraqi Airways

Caspian Airlines

Cham Wings Airlines

Taban Airlines

Conviasa

Airlines soon to fly to Tehran

Recently, reports suggest further direct flights to Tehran are on their way in the coming months, including China Southern Airlines, which will finally relaunch flights to Tehran in October 2022. Other airlines including Conviasa to Caracas in Venezuela, have recently launched in the summer.

Flights to Russian cities are expected to expand in 2022-23 as trade between the countries continues to grow and Living in Tehran will continue to give you updates on connectivity to the Iranian capital.