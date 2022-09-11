Tehran IKA Airport Business Lounge (Tehran CIP)

If you are flying to Tehran or from the city, a word of advice would be to use the so-called Commercially Important Person (CIP) Lounge. This CIP lounge, a term often used in Iran to describe a first-class lounge, is situated next to the main airport terminal.

If you are flying to Tehran or from the city, a word of advice would be to use the so-called Commercially Important Person (CIP) Lounge. This CIP lounge, a term often used in Iran to describe a first-class lounge, is situated next to the main airport terminal.

The CIP Terminal is available for arrivals and departures, but these are only available to passengers on business or first class flights.

You can pre-purchase access to CIP ahead of your arrival, however, the biggest issue is if you don’t have a local bank card you may struggle to get a place booked.

Currently, all Business Class passengers of Iran Air, Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and Emirates have access to this terminal. You simply skip the main passenger terminal and come here to check-in.

How to access the Tehran CIP Terminal?

You can access the terminal through the main entrance to the Tehran IKAC Airport, the CIP Terminal is situated to the left of the main terminal in a separate building.

If you have been accidentally dropped off at the main terminal, you can either walk along the roadside to the next door terminal or take a less than one minute taxi if you like.

But our advice is before arriving at the airport, make sure you tell your taxi driver you want to go to the “CIP” and not the main terminal. They should understand.

Who can use the CIP Terminal?

Anyone can use the CIP Terminal these days even if you are not travelling business class, you need to pay roughly around $60 USD ahead of the flight. The benefit of the lounge is the ability to have your passport stamped while you get some pre-flight snacks.

We recommend the CIP as a route for those unfamiliar with Iran, as it has the most relaxing atmosphere at the entire airport and you can avoid the hustle and bustle of the other terminal.

How to reserve CIP in Tehran?

Travelers in Iran or those on their way to the Iranian capital have three booking options for the CIP terminal at Tehran Airport.

Option 1: Booking your CIP reservation with your travel agency. Local travel agencies in Iran have access to the CIP online reservation system.

Option 2: Booking the IKA airport lounge online at the official online booking agency. This one is not in English either! We’re genuinely confused of which is the official site for the airport due to poor design.

Option 3: Turning up at the terminal and paying at the door either with local or foreign currency. (We have been told by some travellers they managed to pay with €60 as to gain access.)

Option 4: Wait for LiT to launch its payment gateway.

What does Tehran CIP Offer?

Tehran CIP offers a range of services including, concierge to deal with baggage, complimentary buffet, free Wi-Fi, private transfer to planeside, no dealing with airport formalities including “Exit Tax for Iranians”, no check-in Line, no passport control, no security line.

How to cancel Tehran CIP?

Each CIP Lounge has its own policy to refund expenses to customers, and unfortunately these policies change regularly, so no exact information about cancellation policy is valid for a long time. For more exact information about cancellation policies, you can contact the LiT team.

Disabled or infirm access to CIP?

If you are of limited physical ability we recommend using the CIP terminal as it helps avoid the issues of having to wait in lines at the main terminal. The CIP terminal provides a lift service to the terminal, instead of the main stairs, for those with limited physical ability. On request the colleagues at the airport will help you to your chair on the plane.

Unfortunately the main airport terminal does not have a skywalk terminal to connect to the CIP terminal.

(Note: Do not forget to request the extra assistance).

Can I take my pet through CIP?

Yes! If you have a pooch with you, and as long as you have paid your fees, you can take your pet with you. As long as you have filled in your pet’s health forms, you can avoid the need for quarantine of the pet using the specially designated form.

Where can I park my car at the CIP?

IKAC CIP has several parking lots, including the main one under the airport’s terminal. A concierge service at the CIP will take your car to parking and return your keys, so we’ve been told.

Which airports in Iran have CIP or VIP services?

1. Imam Khomeini Airport (International flights)

VIP services in Imam Khomeini Airport is available only for political and governmental officials.

CIP services in Imam Khomeini Airport is available for travelers.

2. Tehran Mehraband Airport (Domestic flights)

VIP services in Mehraband Airport is available only for political and governmental officials.

CIP services in Mehraband Airport is available for travelers.

3. Esfahan Shahid Beheshti International Airport

VIP services in Esfahan airport is available only for political and governmental officials.

CIP lounge in Esfahan airport is under construction.

4. Tabriz Shahid Madani International Airport

VIP services in Tabriz airport is available only for political and governmental officials.

CIP services in Tabriz airport is available for travelers.

5. Shiraz Shahid Dastgheib International Airport

VIP Services in Shiraz airport is available only for political and governmental officials.

6. Mashhad Shahid Hashemi Nejad International Airport

VIP services in Mashhad airport is available only for political and governmental officials.

CIP services in Mashahd airport is available for travelers.

7. Kermanshah Shahid Ashrafi International Airport

VIP Services in Kermanshah airport is available only for political and governmental officials.

CIP services in Kermanshah airport is available for travelers.