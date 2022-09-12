Where is VFS Global in Tehran?

This article is about the VFS Global in Tehran and how to use their service.

If you are looking to gain a visa to visit a foreign country, more likely, that country will now offer their services through a company called VFS Global.

In recent years, you will find it increasingly difficult to get hold of embassies in Tehran to find out if they have a visa section currently functioning. But Living in Tehran aims to fix that problem by giving you a few tips to help.

VFS Global Offices around Tehran?

Ok, so as far as we currently know there are two VFS Global offices currently functioning in the city, the first one is in the Palladium Shopping Centre while the other is in Heravi Shopping Centre.

Below are the addresses of the VFS Global offices

They are situated in shopping centres because people seem to find this more accessible. We can not verify if the access to the offices is fully accessible to those with limited physical ability or in a wheelchair.

VFS Tehran Office

Which countries use VFS Global in Tehran?

VFS Global offers visas for several countries in Tehran including, visa for the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, VFS Global website states.

It is not advised to go to the embassy of the country to apply unless they have opted out of the VFS Global contract in Tehran.

Unlike abroad, and because of US sanctions, VFS Global in Tehran requires those applying for visas to pay in cash or via their payment gateway with the help of someone abroad.

Priority Service at VFS Global in Tehran?

UKVI, the British portion of VFS Global in Tehran has reintroduced Priority services for new customers on August 12, 2022. Where available, new customers applying for these routes have the option to select Priority Visa (PV) and Super Priority (SPV) appointments as part of their online journey.

Shengen Visa in Tehran

Did you know Schengen Visas are operated through VFS Global in Tehran? Yes, the VFS Global offices deal with European visas from this centre.

Ireland Visas in Iran

Due to the Irish embassy being closed and not likely to resume services until 2023, people will need to travel to Turkey or the United Arab Emirates to fill out those forms.

Accessibility

All Visa Application Centres have access ramps for wheelchairs. Customers who have a disability or need accessibility requirements are encouraged to bring someone to assist them. Lifts are also accessible when necessary. Please note that our staff will be available to assist any customers with special needs.

The entrance is clear and unobstructed. The ramp for wheelchair users allows access to public areas. There are clear, easy to read signs in Persian. The building is very well lit inside.

Parking: There is limited parking available in the same building of the Visa Application Centres. Parking is at the owner’s risk.

Security regulations

Please note that access to the Visa Application Centre is restricted to visa applicants only. The only exceptions to this policy are:

Children less than 18 years of age need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. This cannot be a member of the Visa Application Centre staff.

Elderly, medically infirm or disabled applicants who require assistance in order to submit their applications. Applicants who fall into these categories should advise the security staff on arrival at the Visa Application Centre.

Mobile phones are permitted in the Visa Application Centre, but they must be switched to silent or vibrate mode. They should be switched on before entering the Visa Application Centre. Devices that cannot be switched on cannot be taken into the Visa Application Centre.

Under no circumstances is photography, filming or audio recording permitted. Mobile phones have to be put away when you are dealing with our staff.

Only one airline cabin size bag 45 cm x 30 cm x 20 cm (18” x 12” x 8”) per applicant is permitted in the Visa Application Centre . Larger bags cannot be taken into the Visa Application Centre and must be stored elsewhere.

Security Protocol at VFS Global Tehran?

For security reasons the following items will not be permitted inside the Visa Application Centre.

All battery operated or electronic items such cameras, tablets, audio/video cassettes, compact discs, MP3s, floppies, laptops, or portable music players ,hard disk drive (HDDs), pen/thumb drives, spy devices, audio recorders, or other devices which can hinder the centre’s functioning Sealed envelopes or packages. Any inflammable item such as matchboxes/ lighters/ electric cigarettes /fuel. Any sharp objects such as scissors, pen knives or nail filers. Weapons, weapon – like objects or explosive material of any kind.



Other items may be prohibited based on security staff discretion.

Please note: The visa application centre is unable to store prohibited items. Applicants should make other arrangements to store these belongings before they enter the Visa Application Centre.

All Visa Application Centres are under 24 hours CCTV surveillance. The images are constantly recorded for the purposes of crime prevention, detection and public safety.

In the interest of safety and security, we reserve the right to conduct random bag searches of applicants and visitors.

Our staff have the right to work without fear of abuse or intimidation. Threatening or abusive words or behaviour towards our staff will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

In addition to the abovementioned list, bags such as travel bags, back packs, briefcases, suitcases, leather/jute/cloth bags and zip folders are also not allowed in the Visa Application Centre. Only a plastic bag containing your application related papers would be allowed.

Due to security concerns, we do not allow friends, relatives or business contacts to accompany visa applicants. However, we allow interpreters to accompany hearing-impaired/physically challenged applicants or applicants who are unable to communicate in any language spoken at the Visa Application Centre.

Where is VFS Global currently in Tehran?

We understand it is difficult to find the location when it keeps changing every few years, but currently all digital routes point to the new processing centre in Heravi while another is on Rachel Corrie Street.

Second VFS Office in Tehran



Cox & Kings Italian Visa Centre in Tehran

To make matters more confusing, if you are travelling to Europe, VFS Global does not operate a visa service for those wishing to travel to Italy.

Cox & Kings, and we don’t understand what kind of name that is either, is the official provider of visas for Italy in Iran. There is one location for Italian visas and applications are considered at that location in Tehran.