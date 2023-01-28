Lion & Sun Design 2023

The lion and sun is a symbol that has been used for centuries in Persia, which is now known as Iran. It features a lion, often depicted with a majestic and powerful stance, holding or facing a sun with rays emanating from it. The symbol is believed to represent the power and strength of the Persian monarchy, as well as the importance of the sun in Persian culture and religion. The Lion and sun motif has also been used in various other cultures like Turkic, Mongol, and Indian cultures too. The symbol has been used on flags, coats of arms, and other forms of heraldry, and it continues to be an important symbol of Persian heritage and identity.

The symbol has been used in various forms throughout history, including on flags, coins, and architectural decoration. It was also used as the official symbol of the Qajar Dynasty, which ruled Persia from 1794 to 1925.

The design of the symbol has undergone several changes over time. The lion is usually shown facing the sun, but it can also be shown holding the sun in its paws. The sun is often shown with rays emanating from it, and sometimes it may be shown with a face or an inscription.

In recent years, the lion and sun symbol has become a popular symbol of Persian heritage and identity. It can be seen on a wide range of products, from clothing and accessories to home decor and souvenirs.