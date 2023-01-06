Top Mansions to visit in Tehran

Tehran is home to many luxurious villas and high-rise residential buildings, but some of the city’s most impressive mansions are those that have stood the test of time.

These houses transport visitors back in time, allowing them to experience the charm and history of old Tehran. In this article, we will introduce you to 7 of the most magnificent mansions in Tehran.

Join Living in Tehran on a journey through the past as we visit some of the city’s most famous historical mansions.

Iran Cinema Museum

As you walk along the northern side of Valiasr Street in Tehran, you’ll come across a mansion that is sure to catch your eye. Nestled at the end of the Ferdos Garden complex is the Qajar villa, now known as the Museum of Iranian Cinema.

One of the most striking features of this historic mansion is its balcony, adorned with beautifully plastering floral and plant motifs. This is a place for artists, where you can learn about the rich history of the Iranian film industry.

After your visit, you can relax in the mansion’s café, enjoying a cup of coffee or tea in a peaceful and elegant setting. The Cinema Museum is one of Tehran’s most renowned historical mansions.

Roshan House (Saraye-e Roshan)

The Roshan House, also known as the Saray-e Roshan, is a historic mansion located on Nasser Khosrow Street, one of the oldest streets in Tehran.

This mansion, built 90+ years ago, is a rare example of European Gothic architecture in Tehran. It was originally constructed as one of the city’s first commercial centers.

The mansion’s Gothic-style sculptures are reminiscent of European monuments, while the inclusion of the symbol of Ahura Mazda at the center of the building gives it an Iranian spirit.

The Roshan House is a unique and noteworthy building that combines elements of European and Iranian architecture.

Time Museum (Musee Zaman)

The Zaman Museum, also known as the Time Museum, is located in the midst of a beautiful Iranian garden. This museum is renowned not only for its collection of historical clocks, but also for its stunning architecture.

The 80-year-old mansion, which was once the home of a famous Iranian merchant named Hossein Khodadad, now houses a collection of valuable and historic wall clocks and wristwatches.

The building’s blue walls and beautiful exterior are matched by the stunning wooden decorations and plastering inside. If you’re interested in history and architecture, the Zaman Museum is a must-see destination.

Tehran Glass Museum (Abgineh House)

The Abgineh Museum and Ceramic Vessels of Iran is a must-see attraction for anyone interested in history, architecture, and cultural artifacts.

The museum is housed in a beautiful historical building that was once the home and office of Ahmad Ghavam during the Qajar period. After serving as the Egyptian embassy for many years, the mansion was turned into a museum.

The building’s architecture is a unique blend of European and Iranian styles, with wooden screw stairs inspired by Russian design.

Visitors to the museum will have the opportunity to explore one of Tehran’s most famous historical mansions while also marveling at the museum’s collection of unique Iranian glassware.

Golestan Palace

The Golestan Museum Collection is a must-see destination for anyone interested in the history and culture of Tehran. This complex, which was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2013, comprises a number of royal buildings that were once home to the Qajar kings.

Visitors to the complex will be able to explore mirrored halls, plastered ceilings, and intricate tile decorations, all set against the backdrop of a beautiful Iranian garden with perennial trees.

The famous Shams Ol-Emareh mansion and the magnificent windbreak mansion are among the highlights of the Golestan Museum Palace complex. This is a truly unique and captivating destination that offers a glimpse into the rich history of Tehran.

Green Palace

The Green Palace is a stunning building located within the Saad Abad Palace complex. It is widely considered to be the most beautiful building in the complex.

The Green Palace was originally built in the late Qajar period, but was later rebuilt in the early years of the Pahlavi period. It served as the residence of Reza Khan for about a year before being transformed into a guest house.

The palace is adorned with green marble stones brought from the mines of Zanjan and Khorasan provinces, as well as a collection of pure Iranian hand-woven carpets and intricate mirror work.

The Green Palace is a must-see destination for anyone interested in the history and architecture of Tehran.

Masoudieh Palace

Masoudieh Palace is a beautiful and historic palace located in the center of Tehran. It is a popular tourist destination and an important historical site, known for its rich history and unique architecture.

The palace, which dates back to the Qajar era, is adorned with walls and halls decorated in a blend of Iranian and European styles, creating a charming and mysterious atmosphere.

Conveniently located in the heart of Tehran, Masoudieh Palace is an ideal stop on any tour of the city. Its rich history and stunning architecture make it a must-see destination for anyone interested in the cultural heritage of Tehran.

