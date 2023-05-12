Esteghlal Tennis Club Tehran

Unleashing Tennis Talent in Tehran

Esteghlal Tennis Club is more than just a sports facility; it’s a hub for tennis enthusiasts aiming to nurture talent and provide top-notch facilities for its members. From beginners to seasoned players, this club offers a diverse array of training programs for all skill levels and age groups.

Comprehensive Tennis Training for All

The club offers group tennis classes for men, women, and children, semi-private tennis trainings, and private tennis courses catering to the unique needs of all members. With experienced and professional coaches at the helm, the club ensures that members receive quality instruction tailored to their skill level and personal objectives.

Experience Competitive Tennis at Esteghlal Tennis Club

Not just a place for training, the Tehran Tennis Club is also a vibrant competition scene. The club organizes various tennis tournaments featuring professional tennis players and champions of the sport. Whether you’re a seasoned player or an enthusiastic spectator, these events offer a thrilling experience.

Premier Facilities for Members

Esteghlal Tennis Club prides itself on its world-class facilities. The complex boasts 12 outdoor clay courts and 3 indoor courts, enabling members to play regardless of the weather. Additionally, the club provides other amenities like an on-site café and restaurant, a tennis equipment store, and ample parking facilities.

A Tradition of Excellence

With a strong reputation and many years of experience in tennis training, Esteghlal Tennis Club has made a significant impact on the tennis scene in Tehran. The club is committed to fostering talent and creating an environment where members can learn, improve, and excel in the sport.

Esteghlal Tennis Club is located in Tehran Province, Tehran, Najafi St, Iran, and features ten hard outdoor courts. For more information, please call +98 21 8877 5887. Be a part of this vibrant tennis community and experience the best of tennis in Tehran.

Where is Esteghlal Tennis Club?