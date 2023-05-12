Nakaya Asian Cuisine: A Taste of Authentic Japanese Izakaya in Tehran

A Japanese Culinary Adventure in the Heart of Tehran

Inspired by traditional Japanese Izakayas, Nakaya Restaurant presents an exquisite blend of tapas-style servings and invigorating beverages. This delightful culinary encounter is located on the 2nd Floor of Sana Center, along Andarzgoo Blvd. Follow Nakaya on Instagram at nakaya.ir for all their latest updates.

Unleashing the Magic of Asian Culinary Techniques

Guess what? Nakaya’s meticulously curated menu is born from the careful selection of local produce and ingredients. Spearheaded by the talented Chef Andy Chung, the culinary journey at Nakaya is an amalgamation of diverse Asian cooking techniques and reinterpretations of traditional Asian recipes. Chef Chung masterfully infuses bold new flavors and visual appeal into each dish.

Experience Nakaya Asian Cuisine

The restaurant’s unique design, characterized by towering walls and an enchanting terrace, creates a serene outdoor space for our cherished guests. Nakaya’s hospitable atmosphere makes it the perfect place for friendly meetings and family gatherings.

Embark on a Gastronomical Journey

Also, the versatile menu at Nakaya includes a range of soups, salads, special classic and modern sushi rolls, small meals, and appetizers. Main course items include a variety of steaks, grilled shrimp and chicken dishes, as well as rice and noodle dishes. Nakaya is committed to delivering an exceptional dining experience that keeps you coming back for more.

Service Excellence and Stylish Comfort

At Nakaya, we pride ourselves on providing high-quality service and ingredients. Our modern, stylish setting is enhanced by attractive interior design and decoration, ensuring a cozy and relaxing environment. The affable and professional staff, coupled with our delivery service and phone reservations, make your experience seamless and enjoyable.

Location

Find us on the 2nd Floor, Sana Center, Andarzgoo Blvd, Tehran. For reservations, call us at 96 86 19 19.

Where is Nakaya?

Stay updated with our latest news and offerings on Instagram at nakaya.ir.

Experience the authentic taste of a Japanese Izakaya in Tehran at Nakaya Restaurant.