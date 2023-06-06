Green Palace in Tehran

In the north of Tehran lies a stunning historical masterpiece known as the Tehran Green Palace (Shahvand Palace). This architectural gem, formerly known as the Stone Palace, once served as the residence and office of Reza Shah Pahlavi (the first Pahlavi king) and is part of the larger Sa’dabad Complex.

If you plan to visit this historically significant site, here’s what you need to know.

About the Green Palace

Overlooking Tehran on one side and facing the Damavand Mountain and central Alborz range on the other, the Green Palace is situated on a hill. It’s a two-story building known for its breathtaking views and outstanding architecture, with the Ja’far Abad River flowing through the Sa’dabad complex.

The palace comprises two floors, with the ground floor as Reza Shah Pahlavi’s office and living space and the basement as a storage area. Following renovations in 1973 and the addition of various halls and rooms, the palace was renamed Shahvand Palace under the orders of Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi, aiming to welcome foreign guests.

The palace’s exquisite Mirror Hall, decorated with unmatched mirror work by masters like Sheikhhan and Ali Akhoundi, and embellished by the art of gilding by Master Hossein Behzad, is a must-see. Other notable features include Italian silver and china utensils in the reception room, outstanding stonework, and woodwork.

History of the Green Palace

Constructed in 1922, the initial building was bought by Reza Shah Pahlavi from a man named Alikhan and transformed into the Stone Palace by talented Iranian architects and artists. The palace is the only one entirely constructed and renovated by Iranian architects, featuring rare green Khamseh Zanjan stones and Khorasan marbles.

Location: Valiasr Street, Shahid Fallahi Street (Zafaraniyeh), end of Shahid Kamal Taheri Street, Sa’dabad Complex, Tehran, Iran.

Visiting Hours:

Spring and Summer: 9:00 AM – 6:45 PM (Ticket sales until 5:30 PM)

Autumn and Winter: 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM (Ticket sales until 3:30 PM)

Admission: Reasonably priced at 5,000 Tomans per ticket.

Accessing the Green Palace

Personal Vehicle: The palace is located on Valiasr Street, at the end of Shahid Kamal Taheri Street, in the Zafaraniyeh neighborhood and within the Royal Sa’dabad Complex.

Metro: Take line 1 to Tajrish station and then take a taxi to Zafaraniyeh, at the end of Kamal Taheri Street.

Bus: Take BRT line 7 to Bagh Ferdows stop. Walk approximately one kilometer to reach the Sa’dabad Museum Complex, which houses the Green Palace.

Step into Iran’s vibrant history and experience a unique combination of natural beauty and architectural elegance at the Green Palace!

Note: Admission for foreign visitors is 50,000 Tomans.