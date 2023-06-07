Introduction

Shahrbani Palace, a stunning embodiment of Persian architecture located in the city center of Tehran, is a place where historical grandeur meets modern governance. Offering a glimpse into Iran’s rich past, it is a must-visit attraction for those wanting to dig deeper into its historical treasures.

A Palace Like No Other

The Palace, also known as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Building, is a notable castle in Tehran. Inspired by elements of Iranian architecture found in Persepolis and the palaces of the Achaemenid era, it carries significant historical and cultural value.

History

Interestingly, commissioned in 1936 by Reza Shah Pahlavi, Shahrbani Palace was constructed to reflect the dignity of city governance. The expert architect behind this masterpiece was an Armenian named Gabriel Gorky, who designed a three-story building over a 21,000 square meter area, taking inspiration from Persepolis and the Apadana Palace.

The palace remained in the possession of law enforcement until 2002, after which it was purchased by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It currently houses the ninth building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Visiting Hours

The Palace is typically visited by those intending to migrate for document verification during working hours. Therefore, it’s open to the public for visiting from 7:30 am to 1:00 pm daily. The entrance is free of charge, making it a great place to enjoy some of Tehran’s history without breaking the bank.

Access to Shahrbani Palace

By Personal Vehicle

Shahrbani Palace or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Building is located on Imam Khomeini Street, at the head of National Garden, opposite 15 Khordad Street.

By Metro

Using line 1 of the metro, disembark at the Imam Khomeini station. The Palace is situated 220 meters from this station.

Also, by using the bus line 376 Fiaz Bakhsh-Terminal 17 Shahrivar, you can disembark at the City Park stop, which is only 100 meters away from Shahrbani Palace or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

So, the Palace offers a unique combination of historical architecture and a functioning government building. This makes it a perfect destination for those interested in both the past and present of Iran’s captivating culture and governance.