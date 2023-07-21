Top Social Media in Iran

In Iran, the social media landscape is dominated by four major platforms: WhatsApp, IMO, Instagram, and Telegram. While ongoing internet restriction limit access to platforms including Telegram which is now behind a website block by the government, still doesn’t mean people don’t access it.

These platforms have managed to carve out a significant presence in the country, despite the government’s internet censorship policies, which have been mostly unable to stop access as people use them to connect with abroad and do business.

In fact, doing business via social media is more popular in Iran than in many other countries where email is still the major form of communication.

WhatsApp: The Universal Messenger

WhatsApp is a popular choice among Iranians for its simplicity, reliability, and end-to-end encryption. It’s used for everything from personal communication to business transactions, making it an integral part of daily life.

IMO: Bridging Distances

IMO Messenger IMO, a video call and messaging app, is particularly popular among Iranians living abroad. It’s a vital tool for staying connected with family and friends back home, offering high-quality video calls even on slower internet connections.

WeChat: China’s alternative

China has its popular WeChat, app and that is used by some in Iran as there appears to be no blocks on that app. However, many have reported it is difficult to get access to it with text confirmations not arriving on Iranian numbers.

Instagram: The Creative Outlet

Instagram has found a unique place in Iran’s social media landscape. It’s a platform for self-expression and creativity, where Iranians share everything from fashion and food to art and travel. It has an ongoing love-hate relationship with censoring at the moment, but it is still popular with locals and expats taking pictures and uploading reels.

Telegram: The Information Hub

Telegram stands out for its robust privacy features and public channels. It’s a hub for news, entertainment, and even political discourse, with many Iranians relying on it for real-time updates with its channels features. Ironically, many Iranian news agencies and government pages use Telegram as their main distribution channel despite it officially being blocked.

Use of VPNs in Iran

The use of VPNs in Iran is a common feature due to the ad-hoc nature of blocking of websites, due to the crude nature of the the blocks websites which shouldn’t be blocked but are on the same servers also sometimes face this issue.

Read our guide on VPNs in Iran to access the outside internet.

The Limited Presence of Facebook and YouTube

While Facebook and YouTube are global giants, they have a limited presence in Iran due to government censorship. These platforms are officially blocked, and while some Iranians use VPNs to access them, they’re not as popular as the aforementioned apps. The image below is a website called Peyvandha.ir which appears when a website is blocked by the government. Nice flowers.

Dideo.ir: Iran’s YouTube Alternative

In the absence of YouTube, Iranians turn to local alternatives like Dideo.ir. This platform allows users to search and watch videos from YouTube, TED, and a few other platforms, providing a workaround to the government’s internet restrictions.

So, the social media landscape in Iran is a fascinating mix of global and local platforms, each serving unique needs and navigating the challenges of internet censorship. As the digital world continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how these platforms adapt and grow in the Iranian market.