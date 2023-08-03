Staying Cool in Tehran’s Extreme Summer

As summer in Tehran hits full stride, the mercury inevitably soars, and we often find ourselves in the grip of extreme heat. But fear not, here are some handy tips to help you stay cool and make the most out of your Tehran summer.

Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate

The most essential thing to remember in the scorching heat is to stay hydrated. Our bodies lose water at a rapid pace due to sweating, and we need to replenish it continuously. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, and don’t wait until you’re thirsty. Consider carrying a reusable water bottle with you wherever you go. And remember, traditional Iranian beverages like doogh (yogurt-based drink) are excellent sources of hydration and can also replace lost electrolytes.

Opt for Light Clothing

Another effective way to combat the heat is by dressing appropriately. Light, loose-fitting clothes, preferably in light colors, are recommended. Materials like cotton, linen, and silk are breathable and help to keep the body cool. And of course, never forget your sun hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen while stepping out in the sun.

Stay Indoors During Peak Heat Hours

The heat in Tehran is typically at its peak between 12 PM and 4 PM. If possible, avoid scheduling activities outdoors during this period. Instead, this is a great time to catch up on indoor activities, read a book, or even take a siesta. If you must be outside, try to stay in the shade or wear a light, long-sleeved covering to protect your skin.

Cooling Meals

In the spirit of ‘you are what you eat’, consuming cooling and hydrating foods can significantly help lower your body temperature. Indulge in fresh salads, fruits like watermelon, cucumbers, and citrus fruits, which are high in water content. Traditional Iranian dishes such as ‘Ab Doogh Khiar’ (cold soup) can also be refreshing in the hot weather.

Ventilation and Night Air

Ensure your home is well-ventilated. Using fans and keeping windows open in the cooler evenings can help circulate air. Consider investing in light-blocking curtains or shades to keep the hot sun out during the day.

Extreme heat can be challenging, but with these tips in mind, you can enjoy even the hottest Tehran summer. So, arm yourself with a bottle of water, dress comfortably, and embrace the sunny side of life in the city of vibrant contrasts.