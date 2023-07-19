Tehran Hotel Guide: Rexan Airport Hotel

Welcome to Rexan Airport Hotel (formerly known as Novotel Airport Hotel), a modern and comfortable hotel perfect for travelers seeking a convenient and affordable place to stay in Tehran Airport.

The hotel is ideally located just minutes away from the Imam Khomeini International Airport, making it an excellent choice for those looking for a hotel close to the airport. Situated next door to the lower-cost Remis Hotel, formerly the Ibis, the hotel is one of the best in the surrounding areas of Tehran.

Convenience and Comfort

One of the key highlights of Rexan Airport Hotel is its exceptional location, providing easy access for travelers. With just a short drive from the airport, our hotel ensures a hassle-free stay, especially for those with early or late flights.

Modern and Comfortable Rooms

Our hotel boasts modern and comfortable rooms equipped with all the amenities needed to make you feel at home. Each room features a private bathroom, air conditioning, and complimentary Wi-Fi. We offer a range of room options to suit your preferences, ensuring a pleasant and relaxing stay.

Professional and Friendly Staff

At Rexan Airport Hotel, our professional and friendly staff is always ready to assist you with any needs or questions you may have. From transportation arrangements to reservations and beyond, we are committed to providing exceptional service and ensuring your stay is comfortable and stress-free.

Airport Shuttle Service

To further enhance your convenience, we offer an airport shuttle service to ensure you catch your flights on time. Relax and let us take care of your transportation needs, allowing you to enjoy a seamless travel experience.

Rexan Rooms: Your Haven of Comfort

Choose from our selection of comfortable and spacious guest rooms at Rexan Airport Hotel. Our rooms cater to various preferences and include:

Standard Rooms: Cozy and comfortable rooms featuring a simple yet elegant decor, equipped with all the necessary amenities for a pleasant stay, including a private bathroom, flat-screen TV, mini bar, and free Wi-Fi. These rooms are ideal for solo travelers or those on a budget.

Executive Rooms: For guests seeking an elevated experience, our executive rooms offer more space and additional amenities, such as a separate sitting area, a larger flat-screen TV, and an expanded minibar selection. Enjoy stunning city views from these rooms.

Suites: Indulge in luxury and relaxation in our spacious suites, featuring separate living and sleeping areas, a larger bathroom, and additional amenities for the utmost comfort and convenience.

Dining at Rexan: A Culinary Journey

Savor a delightful dining experience at our on-site restaurant, where we offer a variety of international and local dishes. Our menu caters to diverse tastes and ensures a memorable culinary journey during your stay. Whether you’re starting your day with a delicious breakfast buffet or enjoying lunch and dinner with our changing seasonal menu, our experienced chefs and attentive staff will ensure your dining experience is exceptional.

Rexan Coffeeshop: Unwind and Indulge

Relax and unwind at our cozy coffeeshop, where you can enjoy a cup of aromatic coffee or tea, accompanied by a selection of freshly baked pastries and light snacks. Our coffeeshop provides the perfect ambiance to recharge and rejuvenate after a long day of travel or sightseeing.

With its convenient location, comfortable rooms, exceptional dining options, and inviting coffeeshop, Rexan Airport Hotel is the ideal choice for both business and leisure travelers seeking a pleasant and enjoyable stay in Tehran.

Experience Iranian hospitality, modern amenities, and warm service at Rexan Airport Hotel during your visit to Tehran. Book your stay today and discover the perfect blend of convenience, comfort, and enjoyment.

You can contact the hotel through the main website to avoid third party booking platforms here.