Schools in Tehran: Pakistani International School

Pakistan English International School

Are you moving to Tehran with kids? Which international schools are there in the city? Living in Tehran can guide you in the right direction and give you tips according to your living accommodation in the town.

Pakistan Embassy International School is one of the several international schools in the Iranian capital run by their respective embassies.

The headmistress of the school is Taj Shaheen who has held the position for several years.

“I am very excited to communicate with you as the newly appointed Principal of Pakistan International School & College- Tehran. I am holding a Post Graduate Degree (M. Sc) from UK along with a number of professional development courses from Cambridge, New Zealand, Singapore and Australia. I have a rich work experience at National and International level for over 23 years, in providing the vision and leadership to schools to ensure high quality of education.”

PEISCT is remarkable for offering UK aligned education and is the only school & college in Iran affiliated with Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE),UK.

What about language difficulties?

Despite being operated by the Pakistani Embassy due to the nature of students Urdu lessons are not compulsory and extra English language lessons are offered.

The school offers education from nursery up to A-Level, it is one of the oldest established schools in the city and has been operational in one form or another for several years independent but affiliated to the embassy.

History of the School

Pakistan School in Tehran was inaugurated by the then Foreign Minister, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on October 17, 1964. It was set up initially to cater for the educational requirements of the Pakistani community and the embassy staff, so as to enable their children to acquire the standards requisite for admission in Pakistan schools on return home.

The school evolved into Pakistan Embassy International School and College (PEISCT) which is the only institute affiliated with the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), Islamabad, as well as University of Cambridge International Examination, UK. Thus PEISCT is the unique institute in Tehran which offers curricula from pre-nursery to A-levels, (Cambridge, UK) and grade XII, FBISE (Islamabad).

PEISCT Fee Structure

At PEISCT, the Fee structure varies for different level of classes, it is also dependent on the nationality of the parents.

All fees enquiries should be made to Sohail Muttaqi – Accounts department, during working hours for the details:

Phone: +98 21 88877446 – 7

Where is the Pakistan International School ?

Bldg. # 314, Vahid Dastgardi St. (Zafar),

Nelson Mandela Blvd. (Africa), Tehran.

Tel: +98 (21) 88877446 – 7

Fax: +98 (21) 88877448

Website: info@pisctehran.com

Admission requirements to Pakistan International School in Tehran

Admission Requirements

Following documents are required for admission in PEISCT:

5 Passport Size Photographs. Photocopy of Passport (Student & Parents). School Leaving Certificate/ Letter from Previous School. Vaccination Certificate. Admission Form. Proof of Residence of Student Incase of Iranian citizen, Permission from Ministry of Education