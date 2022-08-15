Restaurant Review: Boomi Persian Kitchen

Following the successful lead of Divan restaurant updating the Persian food palette, a new contender arrived in town in late 2017 called Boomi. Boomi (Instagram) takes traditional restaurant food and gives it a new lease of life with an upmarket feel!

Tehran’s Boomi Persian Kitchen, brings contemporary Persian food dishes in a chic setting on Tehran’s Fayyazi (Fereshteh) Avenue. Set on the top floor of the Melal Boutique Mall, Boomi offers the ideal location for gatherings and intimate meals.

In warmer summer months, restaurant goers can eat outside on the expansive terrace, which offers views of the mountains and eastern parts of the city.

Classic Persian food dishes are all available, with the restaurant offering specials during the year. With reviews of the restaurants generally giving it a warm review in the most.

Tried sabzipolo mahi , was excellent. Appetizers were all good and place is very nice in terms of decoration! To me, pretty above the average.

Where to find the restaurant, check out the Google Maps below!

Where is it?