Price of apartments across Tehran, September 2022
Living in Tehran is happy to reveal the approximate price of property across 22 districts in the Iranian capital in both Toman (the unofficial currency) and the US dollar (USD), using our internal price index.
LiT have combed the city to give you the best comprehensive price for prices for properties before the new month starts and prices creep up further.
As of September 6, 2022, the Iranian currency rate for the US dollar currently stands at IRT30,200 to one US dollar.
|Neighbourhood
|Meterage
|Rooms
|Age (years)
|Price Pers Square Meter in Toman
|Dollar value
|Sahebgharaniyeh
|270
|4
|8
|145,000,000
|$ 4,833
|Shahrara
|155
|3
|1
|75,000,000
|$ 2,500
|Dibaji Jonubi
|110
|2
|5
|69,000,000
|$ 2,300
|Saghdoush
|130
|2
|6
|78,000,000
|$ 2,600
|Sazman Ab
|115
|2
|1
|67,000,000
|$ 2,233
|Kordestan
|112
|2
|6
|65,000,000
|$ 2,167
|Sohrevardi
|80
|2
|3
|70,000,000
|$ 2,333
|Narmak
|105
|2
|1
|52,000,000
|$ 1,733
|Ostad Moein
|71
|2
|8
|42,000,000
|$ 1,400
|Jeyhoon
|77
|1
|4
|37,000,000
|$ 1,233
|Moniriyeh
|70
|2
|1
|52,000,000
|$ 1,733
|Khani Abad
|87
|2
|14
|15,000,000
|$ 500
|Tehran No
|88
|2
|1
|55,000,000
|$ 1,833
|Ahang
|130
|3
|1
|47,000,000
|$ 1,567
|Bolvar Abuzar
|90
|2
|10
|36,000,000
|$ 1,200
|Bagh Azari
|53
|1
|12
|16,000,000
|$ 533
|Fallah
|60
|1
|6
|25,000,000
|$ 833
|YaftAbad
|85
|2
|1
|24,000,000
|$ 800
|AbdolAbad
|95
|2
|1
|26,000,000
|$ 867
|DolatAbad
|126
|2
|10
|26,000,000
|$ 867
|Tehransar
|62
|2
|15
|34,000,000
|$ 1,133
|Shahrak Rah Ahan
|120
|2
|5
|55,000,000
|$ 1,833
How we work out the cost?
LiT uses online bureaux de change (sarafi) Bonbast to work out its currency conversion rate on a monthy basis, since the publication of this price, you may need to check the latest currency rates on Bonbast.com.
Tehran is a relatively cheap capital city to live in for everyday items like household products and food, however, in recent years prices across the city have reached closer to those seen in Europe for some products, mainly imported ones.
