Price of apartments across Tehran, September 2022

Living in Tehran is happy to reveal the approximate price of property across 22 districts in the Iranian capital in both Toman (the unofficial currency) and the US dollar (USD), using our internal price index.

LiT have combed the city to give you the best comprehensive price for prices for properties before the new month starts and prices creep up further.

As of September 6, 2022, the Iranian currency rate for the US dollar currently stands at IRT30,200 to one US dollar.

Neighbourhood Meterage Rooms Age (years) Price Pers Square Meter in Toman Dollar value Sahebgharaniyeh 270 4 8 145,000,000 $ 4,833 Shahrara 155 3 1 75,000,000 $ 2,500 Dibaji Jonubi 110 2 5 69,000,000 $ 2,300 Saghdoush 130 2 6 78,000,000 $ 2,600 Sazman Ab 115 2 1 67,000,000 $ 2,233 Kordestan 112 2 6 65,000,000 $ 2,167 Sohrevardi 80 2 3 70,000,000 $ 2,333 Narmak 105 2 1 52,000,000 $ 1,733 Ostad Moein 71 2 8 42,000,000 $ 1,400 Jeyhoon 77 1 4 37,000,000 $ 1,233 Moniriyeh 70 2 1 52,000,000 $ 1,733 Khani Abad 87 2 14 15,000,000 $ 500 Tehran No 88 2 1 55,000,000 $ 1,833 Ahang 130 3 1 47,000,000 $ 1,567 Bolvar Abuzar 90 2 10 36,000,000 $ 1,200 Bagh Azari 53 1 12 16,000,000 $ 533 Fallah 60 1 6 25,000,000 $ 833 YaftAbad 85 2 1 24,000,000 $ 800 AbdolAbad 95 2 1 26,000,000 $ 867 DolatAbad 126 2 10 26,000,000 $ 867 Tehransar 62 2 15 34,000,000 $ 1,133 Shahrak Rah Ahan 120 2 5 55,000,000 $ 1,833

How we work out the cost?

LiT uses online bureaux de change (sarafi) Bonbast to work out its currency conversion rate on a monthy basis, since the publication of this price, you may need to check the latest currency rates on Bonbast.com.

Tehran is a relatively cheap capital city to live in for everyday items like household products and food, however, in recent years prices across the city have reached closer to those seen in Europe for some products, mainly imported ones.

Looking to stay for a shorter period?

Are you looking for property in Tehran? We’ve got you covered. LiT has already covered the latest website available for short and long term renting and buying in Tehran.

https://livingintehran.com/2018/08/20/how-to-rent-or-buy-a-property-in-tehran/

Are you staying for a shorter period? We’ve got you covered there too, with our AirBnB alternatives for Tehran.