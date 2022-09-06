Tehran Property Prices
Price of apartments across Tehran, September 2022

Looking at apartments across Tehran?

Living in Tehran is happy to reveal the approximate price of property across 22 districts in the Iranian capital in both Toman (the unofficial currency) and the US dollar (USD), using our internal price index.

LiT have combed the city to give you the best comprehensive price for prices for properties before the new month starts and prices creep up further.

As of September 6, 2022, the Iranian currency rate for the US dollar currently stands at IRT30,200 to one US dollar.

Neighbourhood Meterage Rooms Age (years) Price Pers Square Meter in Toman Dollar value
Sahebgharaniyeh 270 4 8 145,000,000  $                    4,833
Shahrara 155 3 1 75,000,000  $                    2,500
Dibaji Jonubi 110 2 5 69,000,000  $                    2,300
Saghdoush 130 2 6 78,000,000  $                    2,600
Sazman Ab 115 2 1 67,000,000  $                    2,233
Kordestan 112 2 6 65,000,000  $                    2,167
Sohrevardi 80 2 3 70,000,000  $                    2,333
Narmak 105 2 1 52,000,000  $                    1,733
Ostad Moein 71 2 8 42,000,000  $                    1,400
Jeyhoon 77 1 4 37,000,000  $                    1,233
Moniriyeh 70 2 1 52,000,000  $                    1,733
Khani Abad 87 2 14 15,000,000  $                        500
Tehran No 88 2 1 55,000,000  $                    1,833
Ahang 130 3 1 47,000,000  $                    1,567
Bolvar Abuzar 90 2 10 36,000,000  $                    1,200
Bagh Azari 53 1 12 16,000,000  $                        533
Fallah 60 1 6 25,000,000  $                        833
YaftAbad 85 2 1 24,000,000  $                        800
AbdolAbad 95 2 1 26,000,000  $                        867
DolatAbad 126 2 10 26,000,000  $                        867
Tehransar 62 2 15 34,000,000  $                    1,133
Shahrak Rah Ahan 120 2 5 55,000,000  $                    1,833

 

How we work out the cost?

LiT uses online bureaux de change (sarafi) Bonbast to work out its currency conversion rate on a monthy basis, since the publication of this price, you may need to check the latest currency rates on Bonbast.com.

Tehran is a relatively cheap capital city to live in for everyday items like household products and food, however, in recent years prices across the city have reached closer to those seen in Europe for some products, mainly imported ones.

Looking to stay for a shorter period?

Are you looking for property in Tehran?

https://livingintehran.com/2018/08/20/how-to-rent-or-buy-a-property-in-tehran/

Are you staying for a shorter period? We’ve got you covered there too, with our AirBnB alternatives for Tehran.

 

 

