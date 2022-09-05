Mestooran Restaurant in Tehran offers a unique menu which includes locally made drinks, appetizers and fine Persian cuisine combining the tastiest flavours and the highest quality in the capital.

The interior design of the restaurant is inspired by traditional Tehrani architecture of the Safavid era and creates a unique and nostalgic atmosphere. Mestooran Restaurant is a special place for fabulous lunch and dinner.

In Persian “Mestooran” means the land of the Copper, with the majority of the dishes served in traditional copper pots and pans to add to the ambience of the location.

Situated on the edge of Bahonar Steet just off Niavaran Square, Mestooran Restaurant is a lovely place to spend the evening.

Style and food

The restaurant has several small and large dining tables, also very good to take out foreign business guests as well as more secluded areas and sections for special parties and an outside eating area harking back to the early 20th century Tehran.

Food is served in a variety of interesting options, which hark back to the days of yore when Iranians used copper pans to cook with. It is a great example of classical Iranian cuisine and another player in the already booming revival of Iranian food.

What the reviewers think?

We had a family gathering in Tehran which was held in Mestooran restaurant. The food was incredibly delicious, the staff very respectful and the ambiance was just so great.

The most important part is how they greet you. They bring this water mix and wash your hands in such a traditional way, which gives you a great experience of entering this magical restaurant. This water mix makes your appetite better and your hands smell like heaven.

Definitely recommend going and trying out.

My most favorite meal is their fesenjoon stew which is walnuts and pomegranate stew( a traditional Iranian meal) and also their kabab.

Where is Mestooran Restaurant?