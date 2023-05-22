Artak Manookian Armenian Museum in Tehran

Artak Manookian Armenian Museum, an introduction.

The Museum’s Eclectic Collection

Indeed, the Armenian community has graciously donated a myriad of artifacts that now find their home in the Armenian Ethnographic Museum. The museum showcases a broad spectrum of historical insights, from religious artifacts used in significant celebrations like Easter and the Last Supper, to traditional Armenian women’s attire spanning different eras.

A Window into Armenian History

Also,the museum is a treasure trove for anyone interested in the history of the Armenian community in Iran. Exhibits include copies of “Alik”, the first Armenian newspaper published in Iran. Additionally, there’s a unique collection of Armenian coins and banknotes, as well as portraits of notable Armenian figures and politicians.

Statues that Speak History

Interestingly, two prominent statues – one of Artak Manookian, and another of the revered Yaprem Khan, greet visitors as they enter the museum courtyard. These statues highlight the historical richness of the museum and set the stage for the historical journey that awaits inside.

Navigating to the Museum

Located at the intersection of Mirza Kouchak Khan Street, Noufel Loshato Street, and Masoud Saad Street, the museum is easily accessible. If you prefer public transportation, alight at Ferdowsi Station on Tehran Metro Line 4 and enjoy a brief walk to the museum.

A Nationally Recognized Landmark

Moreover, in recognition of its substantial cultural and historical value, the Artak Manookian Armenian Ethnographic Museum was added to the national register in February 2003, under number 7237. This national recognition further emphasizes the importance of the museum in preserving and showcasing the depth and diversity of the Armenian heritage in Iran.

Read about Armenian history in Tehran here!