Artak Manookian Armenian Museum in Tehran
Artak Manookian Armenian Museum, an introduction.
In 2017, the esteemed Artak Manookian, the Armenian Bishop of Tehran for 40 years, made a pivotal decision to transform a section of the Holy Mary Church into a museum. This museum, also known as the Armenian Ethnographic Museum, serves as a tribute to his impact on the Armenian community and provides visitors with a chance to learn about the rich Armenian history in Iran.
The Museum’s Eclectic Collection
Indeed, the Armenian community has graciously donated a myriad of artifacts that now find their home in the Armenian Ethnographic Museum. The museum showcases a broad spectrum of historical insights, from religious artifacts used in significant celebrations like Easter and the Last Supper, to traditional Armenian women’s attire spanning different eras.
A Window into Armenian History
Also,the museum is a treasure trove for anyone interested in the history of the Armenian community in Iran. Exhibits include copies of “Alik”, the first Armenian newspaper published in Iran. Additionally, there’s a unique collection of Armenian coins and banknotes, as well as portraits of notable Armenian figures and politicians.
Statues that Speak History
Interestingly, two prominent statues – one of Artak Manookian, and another of the revered Yaprem Khan, greet visitors as they enter the museum courtyard. These statues highlight the historical richness of the museum and set the stage for the historical journey that awaits inside.
Navigating to the Museum
Located at the intersection of Mirza Kouchak Khan Street, Noufel Loshato Street, and Masoud Saad Street, the museum is easily accessible. If you prefer public transportation, alight at Ferdowsi Station on Tehran Metro Line 4 and enjoy a brief walk to the museum.
A Nationally Recognized Landmark
Moreover, in recognition of its substantial cultural and historical value, the Artak Manookian Armenian Ethnographic Museum was added to the national register in February 2003, under number 7237. This national recognition further emphasizes the importance of the museum in preserving and showcasing the depth and diversity of the Armenian heritage in Iran.
Having delved into the rich history and cultural heritage of the Armenian Ethnographic Museum and the St. Mary Church, it’s clear that Tehran’s Christian landmarks offer a unique and enriching perspective on the city’s diverse fabric. However, these are just a glimpse of what the city has to offer in terms of religious history and architectural splendor. There are several other churches dotted around Tehran, each with their own unique charm, history, and architectural style. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, an architecture aficionado, or a cultural explorer, venturing into these other churches in the city will undoubtedly add more depth and breadth to your understanding of Tehran’s diverse and vibrant cultural landscape.