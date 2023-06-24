Koofteh Tabrizi Recipe

Introduction: Exploring the World of Koofteh Tabrizi

Embrace the delightful flavors and textures of Koofteh Tabrizi, a notable gem from Iran’s culinary heritage. Originating from the city of Tabriz, this traditional dish features large, flavorful meatballs packed with an assortment of aromatic herbs, rice, and a delightful surprise in the center. Let’s embark on a delightful culinary journey and discover the steps to making this exquisite Iranian dish at home.

Ingredients: Assembling the Components for Koofteh Tabrizi

1.5 lbs (700 g) ground beef or lamb

1 cup short-grain rice, pre-soaked for a few hours

1 large onion, grated

1/2 cup yellow split peas, pre-soaked and boiled until tender

2 cups mixed fresh herbs (parsley, cilantro, scallions), finely chopped

1 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

2 tablespoons dried breadcrumbs

4 hard-boiled eggs (optional)

1/4 cup dried barberries or chopped dried cherries (optional)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Cooking Instructions: Crafting the Koofteh

Combine the Ingredients: In a large bowl, combine the ground meat, pre-soaked and drained rice, grated onion, boiled yellow split peas, chopped herbs, turmeric, black pepper, salt, and breadcrumbs. Mix until well combined. Form the Meatballs: Divide the mixture into equal portions. Take one portion, flatten it in your hand, place a hard-boiled egg and some dried barberries in the center (if using), and then shape it into a large meatball. Repeat with the remaining portions. Cook the Koofteh: Heat the vegetable oil in a large pot over medium heat. Gently place the meatballs in the pot, add enough water to almost cover the meatballs, cover the pot, and simmer for about 1.5 hours, or until the meatballs and rice are fully cooked.

Delving Deeper into Koofteh Tabrizi

Koofteh Tabrizi is a cherished recipe in Iranian cuisine, known for its unique size and the delightful filling at the heart of each meatball. It captures the art of combining various textures and flavors, which is a characteristic feature of many Persian dishes.

Serving Instructions: Presenting the Koofteh Tabrizi

Presentation: Koofteh Tabrizi is traditionally served in a deep serving dish, showcasing the substantial size of the meatballs.

You can serve the Koofteh with some of the cooking broth, and a side of fresh herbs, flatbread, and pickles.

Drizzle some fresh lime juice over the top for an added tangy note, or sprinkle some sumac or dried mint for additional flavor.

Cut open the meatball to reveal the colorful filling inside, and savor the delightful symphony of tastes and textures that make up this classic Iranian dish.

We hope this Koofteh Tabrizi recipe provides a delicious and enjoyable cooking experience and a taste of the rich Persian culinary tradition. Bon appétit!

