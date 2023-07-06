How to Get an Iranian Student Visa

Iran, a nation rich in culture and history, is home to world-renowned educational institutions attracting students globally. Here’s a guide on how Iranian Student Visa‘s work

If you’re considering studying in Iran, securing an Iranian Student Visa is a crucial step. This article will guide you through the process, ensuring a smooth transition to your academic journey in Iran.

E- Iran Education Visa (visa type E)

An Education visa suits foreign students or religious scholars who intend to study in Iran.

Foreigners applying for this visa need a certificate of eligibility for non-immigrant student status from the Iranian Science Ministry, Education Ministry, or an accredited academic institution.

Who can apply for the Education visa type E?

School students

University students

Religious seminary students

Researchers

Looking to study Persian in Tehran? Read more here!

Understanding the Iranian Student Visa

An Iranian Student Visa permits international students to study in one of Iran’s prestigious universities. It’s a necessary document for those aspiring to engage in academic pursuits in Iran, from Persian Literature to Archeology and Islamic Theology.

Starting the Visa Application Process

The visa application process begins once you’ve been accepted into an Iranian academic institution. After receiving your Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Students’ Status from your university, you need to visit a certified travel agency. The agency will handle your visa application, submitting it to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on your behalf.

Note: Online applications are not accepted for Iranian Student Visas. They must be processed through a travel agency.

After submission, you’ll wait for your visa authorization number. The processing time can vary based on factors like your nationality. Once you receive the number, you can start preparing for your move.

Required Documents for Iranian Student Visa

While applying for your student visa, you’ll need the following documents:

Two recent personal photos. Female applicants should wear a headscarf in compliance with Iran’s Hijab rules. Two copies of your passport with at least six months’ validity from your visa application date. Your filled visa application form. Your Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Students’ Status. Proof of financial sustenance for your stay in Iran (Bank Statement of funds). Visa authorization code. A visa application fee (different depending on country of origin).

The visa fee varies based on your home country. For example, UK applicants pay a fee of 185 GBP, in France the cost is 185 EURO. You will be expected to pay in cash in some instances at embassies and consulates of the Islamic Republic around the world.

Preparing for Your Stay

Before your departure, ensure you’ve made suitable living arrangements, such as a university dormitory. Also, consider seeking student employment due to potential financial restrictions imposed on foreign banks in Iran.

Why Choose to Study in Iran?

Iran offers a unique cultural experience alongside high-quality education. Its universities are renowned globally, especially for programs in Persian Literature, Oriental History and Culture, and Archeology. Furthermore, Iran is a leading choice for Islamic scholars who wish to learn from esteemed Islamic teachers.

There is also another reason for studying in Iran, for people including Afghans and Pakistanis, Iranian universities offer low-cost tuition, and if coming from abroad the cost of living in Iranian rials (IRR) is incredibly cheap.

When to Apply for Your Visa

Start your visa application process as soon as you decide to study in Iran. Research schools and universities, their courses, and faculty members. Reaching out to faculty can provide insights into the academic path you wish to follow.

Next Steps After University Selection

After selecting your desired university, reach out to the relevant department for foreign students’ admission requirements.

Note: Do remember that Iranian universities are likely to respond in Persian in a first instance so if you do not speak the language please note that on your application form.

You may need to provide academic credentials, participate in an online interview, or take an evaluation exam.

Academic Credentials include:

High school diploma

Previous university graduation certificate

Grade point average

BTEC National Diploma

International Baccalaureate Certificate

A-level certificate and details

Indian, Pakistan, Bangladesh high school leavers certificate

Other supporting academic documents

Once approved, the university will provide your Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Students’ Status, marking the beginning of your visa application process.

Conclusion

In conclusion, acquiring an Iranian Student Visa requires diligent preparation and precise document submission. Embarking on this process well in advance will ensure a smooth transition to your academic journey in Iran.

List of Universities in Tehran

Here are some of the universities in Tehran:

MSRT:

Allameh Tabatabaii University

Alzahra University

Amirkabir University of Technology

Iran University of Science and Technology

Kharazmi University

K.N.Toosi University of Technology

Shahid Beheshti University

Sharif University of Technology

Tarbiat Modares University

Tehran University of Art

University of Tehran

MSRT (University systems):

Payame Noor University

Technical and Vocational University

University of Applied Science and Technology

MOHME:

Iran University of Medical Sciences

Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences

Tehran University of Medical Sciences

University of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation Sciences

Other Public:

AJA University of Medical Sciences

Amin Police University

Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences

Civil Aviation Technology College

Farhangian University

Imam Hossein University

Iran Broadcasting University

Malek Ashtar University of Technology

Shahed University

Shahid Rajaee Teacher Training University

University of Judicial Sciences and Administrative Services

Private:

Islamic Azad University (branches include Science and Research, Central Tehran, South Tehran, North Tehran, West Tehran, and Medical Tehran)

Non-profit:

Imam Sadeq University

Soore University

University of Science and Culture​ ​.

List of Universities in Isfahan

, Iran:

Governmental Universities:

Isfahan University of Technology Isfahan University Isfahan University of Medical Sciences Kashan University of Medical Sciences Isfahan University of Art Malek-Ashtar University of Technology Isfahan University of Farhangian Mohajer Technical University of Isfahan University of Kashan Isfahan University of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation Sciences Golpayegan University of Engineering University of Defence Sciences and Technologies Al-Musthafa International University-Esfahan Branch​ 1 ​.

Islamic Azad Universities:

Islamic Azad University, Najafabad Branch Islamic Azad University of Khomeynishahr Islamic Azad University of Majlesi Islamic Azad University of Khorasgan (Isfahan) Islamic Azad University of Kashan Islamic Azad University of Felavarjan Islamic Azad University of Golpayegan Islamic Azad University of Shahreza Islamic Azad University of Naeen Islamic Azad University of Shahinshahr Islamic Azad University of Dehaghan Islamic Azad University of Dolatabad Islamic Azad University of Meyme Islamic Azad University of Semirom Islamic Azad University of Fereydan Islamic Azad University of Tiran​ 1 ​.

Independent Institutions:

Ashrafi Isfahani Institute of Higher Education Ragheb Isfahani Higher Education Institute Sheikhbahaee University Allameh Feiz Kashani Institute of Higher Education Daneshpajoohan Institute of Higher Education Institute of Higher Education ACECR-Isfahan Al-Musthafa International University-Isfahan​ 1

List of Universities in Shiraz

Shiraz University Shiraz University of Medical Sciences Shiraz University of Technology Islamic Azad University of Shiraz Fazel Institute of Higher Education Shiraz University of Applied Science & Technology​​.

List of Universities in Tabriz and Surrounding Areas

University of Tabriz Azarbaijan University of Tarbiat Moallem Islamic Azad University, Tabriz Branch Sahand University of Technology Tabriz College of Technology Tabriz Islamic Art University Tabriz University of Medical Sciences University College of Mizan University College of Nabi Akram Sahand University of Technology Azarbaijan Shahid Madani University University of Maragheh University of Bonab Islamic Azad University, Ahar Branch Islamic Azad University, Bonab Branch Islamic Azad University, Ilkhchi Branch Islamic Azad University, Maragheh Branch Islamic Azad University, Marand Branch Islamic Azad University, Miyaneh Branch Islamic Azad University, Osku Branch Islamic Azad University, Shabestar Branch Islamic Azad University, Sofian Branch Islamic Azad University, Tabriz Branch Payam-e-Nour University of Tabriz Tabriz College of Technology Tabriz Islamic Arts University Tabriz University of Medical Sciences University College of Nabi Akram University College of Mizan

