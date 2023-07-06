How to Get an Iranian Student Visa
Iran, a nation rich in culture and history, is home to world-renowned educational institutions attracting students globally. Here’s a guide on how Iranian Student Visa‘s work
If you’re considering studying in Iran, securing an Iranian Student Visa is a crucial step. This article will guide you through the process, ensuring a smooth transition to your academic journey in Iran.
E- Iran Education Visa (visa type E)
An Education visa suits foreign students or religious scholars who intend to study in Iran.
Foreigners applying for this visa need a certificate of eligibility for non-immigrant student status from the Iranian Science Ministry, Education Ministry, or an accredited academic institution.
Who can apply for the Education visa type E?
- School students
- University students
- Religious seminary students
- Researchers
Looking to study Persian in Tehran? Read more here!
Understanding the Iranian Student Visa
An Iranian Student Visa permits international students to study in one of Iran’s prestigious universities. It’s a necessary document for those aspiring to engage in academic pursuits in Iran, from Persian Literature to Archeology and Islamic Theology.
Starting the Visa Application Process
The visa application process begins once you’ve been accepted into an Iranian academic institution. After receiving your Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Students’ Status from your university, you need to visit a certified travel agency. The agency will handle your visa application, submitting it to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on your behalf.
Note: Online applications are not accepted for Iranian Student Visas. They must be processed through a travel agency.
After submission, you’ll wait for your visa authorization number. The processing time can vary based on factors like your nationality. Once you receive the number, you can start preparing for your move.
Required Documents for Iranian Student Visa
While applying for your student visa, you’ll need the following documents:
- Two recent personal photos. Female applicants should wear a headscarf in compliance with Iran’s Hijab rules.
- Two copies of your passport with at least six months’ validity from your visa application date.
- Your filled visa application form.
- Your Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Students’ Status.
- Proof of financial sustenance for your stay in Iran (Bank Statement of funds).
- Visa authorization code.
- A visa application fee (different depending on country of origin).
The visa fee varies based on your home country. For example, UK applicants pay a fee of 185 GBP, in France the cost is 185 EURO.
You will be expected to pay in cash in some instances at embassies and consulates of the Islamic Republic around the world.
Preparing for Your Stay
Before your departure, ensure you’ve made suitable living arrangements, such as a university dormitory. Also, consider seeking student employment due to potential financial restrictions imposed on foreign banks in Iran.
Why Choose to Study in Iran?
Iran offers a unique cultural experience alongside high-quality education. Its universities are renowned globally, especially for programs in Persian Literature, Oriental History and Culture, and Archeology. Furthermore, Iran is a leading choice for Islamic scholars who wish to learn from esteemed Islamic teachers.
There is also another reason for studying in Iran, for people including Afghans and Pakistanis, Iranian universities offer low-cost tuition, and if coming from abroad the cost of living in Iranian rials (IRR) is incredibly cheap.
When to Apply for Your Visa
Start your visa application process as soon as you decide to study in Iran. Research schools and universities, their courses, and faculty members. Reaching out to faculty can provide insights into the academic path you wish to follow.
Next Steps After University Selection
After selecting your desired university, reach out to the relevant department for foreign students’ admission requirements.
Note: Do remember that Iranian universities are likely to respond in Persian in a first instance so if you do not speak the language please note that on your application form.
You may need to provide academic credentials, participate in an online interview, or take an evaluation exam.
Academic Credentials include:
- High school diploma
- Previous university graduation certificate
- Grade point average
- BTEC National Diploma
- International Baccalaureate Certificate
- A-level certificate and details
- Indian, Pakistan, Bangladesh high school leavers certificate
- Other supporting academic documents
Once approved, the university will provide your Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Students’ Status, marking the beginning of your visa application process.
Conclusion
In conclusion, acquiring an Iranian Student Visa requires diligent preparation and precise document submission. Embarking on this process well in advance will ensure a smooth transition to your academic journey in Iran.
List of Universities in Tehran
Here are some of the universities in Tehran:
MSRT:
- Allameh Tabatabaii University
- Alzahra University
- Amirkabir University of Technology
- Iran University of Science and Technology
- Kharazmi University
- K.N.Toosi University of Technology
- Shahid Beheshti University
- Sharif University of Technology
- Tarbiat Modares University
- Tehran University of Art
- University of Tehran
MSRT (University systems):
- Payame Noor University
- Technical and Vocational University
- University of Applied Science and Technology
MOHME:
- Iran University of Medical Sciences
- Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences
- Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- University of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation Sciences
Other Public:
- AJA University of Medical Sciences
- Amin Police University
- Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences
- Civil Aviation Technology College
- Farhangian University
- Imam Hossein University
- Iran Broadcasting University
- Malek Ashtar University of Technology
- Shahed University
- Shahid Rajaee Teacher Training University
- University of Judicial Sciences and Administrative Services
Private:
- Islamic Azad University (branches include Science and Research, Central Tehran, South Tehran, North Tehran, West Tehran, and Medical Tehran)
Non-profit:
- Imam Sadeq University
- Soore University
- University of Science and Culture.
List of Universities in Isfahan
, Iran:
Governmental Universities:
- Isfahan University of Technology
- Isfahan University
- Isfahan University of Medical Sciences
- Kashan University of Medical Sciences
- Isfahan University of Art
- Malek-Ashtar University of Technology
- Isfahan University of Farhangian
- Mohajer Technical University of Isfahan
- University of Kashan
- Isfahan University of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation Sciences
- Golpayegan University of Engineering
- University of Defence Sciences and Technologies
- Al-Musthafa International University-Esfahan Branch1.
Islamic Azad Universities:
- Islamic Azad University, Najafabad Branch
- Islamic Azad University of Khomeynishahr
- Islamic Azad University of Majlesi
- Islamic Azad University of Khorasgan (Isfahan)
- Islamic Azad University of Kashan
- Islamic Azad University of Felavarjan
- Islamic Azad University of Golpayegan
- Islamic Azad University of Shahreza
- Islamic Azad University of Naeen
- Islamic Azad University of Shahinshahr
- Islamic Azad University of Dehaghan
- Islamic Azad University of Dolatabad
- Islamic Azad University of Meyme
- Islamic Azad University of Semirom
- Islamic Azad University of Fereydan
- Islamic Azad University of Tiran1.
Independent Institutions:
- Ashrafi Isfahani Institute of Higher Education
- Ragheb Isfahani Higher Education Institute
- Sheikhbahaee University
- Allameh Feiz Kashani Institute of Higher Education
- Daneshpajoohan Institute of Higher Education
- Institute of Higher Education ACECR-Isfahan
- Al-Musthafa International University-Isfahan1
List of Universities in Shiraz
- Shiraz University
- Shiraz University of Medical Sciences
- Shiraz University of Technology
- Islamic Azad University of Shiraz
- Fazel Institute of Higher Education
- Shiraz University of Applied Science & Technology.
List of Universities in Tabriz and Surrounding Areas
- University of Tabriz
- Azarbaijan University of Tarbiat Moallem
- Islamic Azad University, Tabriz Branch
- Sahand University of Technology
- Tabriz College of Technology
- Tabriz Islamic Art University
- Tabriz University of Medical Sciences
- University College of Mizan
- University College of Nabi Akram
- Sahand University of Technology
- Azarbaijan Shahid Madani University
- University of Maragheh
- University of Bonab
- Islamic Azad University, Ahar Branch
- Islamic Azad University, Bonab Branch
- Islamic Azad University, Ilkhchi Branch
- Islamic Azad University, Maragheh Branch
- Islamic Azad University, Marand Branch
- Islamic Azad University, Miyaneh Branch
- Islamic Azad University, Osku Branch
- Islamic Azad University, Shabestar Branch
- Islamic Azad University, Sofian Branch
- Islamic Azad University, Tabriz Branch
- Payam-e-Nour University of Tabriz
- Tabriz College of Technology
- Tabriz Islamic Arts University
- Tabriz University of Medical Sciences
- University College of Nabi Akram
- University College of Mizan
