Qeshm’s Top Attractions in Autumn: A Season of Calm and Pleasure in the Persian Gulf

When Tehran’s summer heat fades and cool breezes drift across the Persian Gulf, Qeshm Island reveals a quieter, more peaceful charm. Autumn is the perfect season to explore its striking landscapes, from Darreh-ye Setāregān (Valley of the Stars) and the ancient Qār-e Namakdān (Salt Cave) to the lush Harā mangrove forests and tranquil beaches.

1. Boostān-e Zeytūn: A Seaside Park with Stunning Views

Address: Daryā Street, opposite the intersection of Chahārbāgh and Daryā Boulevards

Boostān-e Zeytūn is one of Qeshm’s most popular coastal parks, perfect for picnics, cycling, beach walks and volleyball. Local women often sell sambūsah and falāfel while visitors enjoy the sunrise or sunset over the calm Gulf waters.

2. Qār-e Kharbes: An Ancient Cave Complex in Stone

Address: Near Kharbes village | Entry (2025): 20,000 tomans

This ancient rock-cut site dates to the Parthian and Sassanid eras and was once used as a temple or refuge. Fossils line the cave’s walls, and you might spot fish eagles nesting above.

3. Jazāyer-e Nāz: Where the Sea Meets the Sky

Accessible on foot at low tide, the Nāz Islands connect to Qeshm via a narrow sandbar. It’s ideal for photography, jet-skiing and paragliding.

4. Darreh-ye Setāregān: The Island’s Most Enchanting Natural Wonder

Address: Northwest of Berkeh-ye Khalaf village | Entry (2025): 30,000 tomans

Formed by erosion two million years ago, this “Valley of the Stars” is filled with fragile stone towers that glow under moonlight.

5. Harā Mangrove Forests: A Living Miracle Between Sea and Land

These UNESCO-recognised forests thrive in salt water and shelter countless birds, fish and turtles. Take a boat from Soheili or Gurzin to explore them.

6. Cheshmeh-ye Āb-e Garm-e Kārgeh: A Natural Hot Spring with Healing Minerals

The warm sulphuric waters here were once used for mud therapy and are believed to soothe skin and joint pain.

7. Tang-e Chākāvir: A Scenic Canyon for Adventurers

Limestone cliffs, small pools and starry skies make this canyon one of Qeshm’s best nature photography spots.

8. Sūzā Beach Park: Calm Waters and Golden Sunsets

Known for its clear waters and soft sand, Sūzā Beach is perfect for swimming, fishing or simply relaxing by the shore.

9. Darreh-ye Tandis-hā: The Valley of Statues

Address: Near Tabl village | Entry (2025): 30,000 tomans

Wind and water have sculpted these rocks into natural forms resembling animals and humans — a photographer’s dream.

10. Setāreh-ye Daryāyi-ye Pārs Diving Club

Address: Daryā Boulevard, Iran-Zamin Tourism Complex | Phone: 076-35243950 | Instagram: @diving_rastegar_qfz

Offering certified diving courses and guided dives with professional instructors, this centre is a must for underwater explorers.

11. City Centre 1: Modern Shopping on the Island

Over 2,000 shops sell fashion, jewellery and electronics, linked to City Centre 2 by a skybridge.