With recent nationwide protests escalating and reports of violence, internet blackouts, and security crackdowns, many governments have heightened their travel warnings for Iran. This article compiles key advisories, urging citizens to avoid travel, exercise caution, or leave immediately. Dates reflect when the advisory was issued or last updated. Sources are official government sites where possible. We’ll update this post as new information emerges—last updated: January 14, 2026.

Key Summary

Common Themes: Most advisories cite risks of arbitrary detention, civil unrest, and limited consular support. Many recommend leaving via land borders (e.g., to Armenia or Türkiye) if safe, as flights may be disrupted.

Overall Trend: Over 15 countries have issued or updated high-level warnings since early January, with several (e.g., US, Canada, Australia) explicitly saying “leave now.”

Situation Context: Protests have spread across Iran, with reports of 2,000+ deaths and internet shutdowns exceeding 156 hours as of the time of this update.

Country Advisories

India

Advisory Level: Avoid Travel

Key Advice: Avoid travel; leave Iran through available means.

Date Issued/Updated: January 14, 2026

Australia

Advisory Level: Do Not Travel

Key Advice: Leave immediately if safe; avoid protests/gatherings; high risk of arbitrary detention and regional volatility; commercial flights limited.

Date Issued/Updated: January 07, 2026

United Kingdom

Advisory Level: Against All Travel

Key Advice: Significant risk of arrest/detention (especially dual nationals).

Date Issued/Updated: January 9, 2026

Pakistan

Advisory Level: Avoid Non-Essential Travel

Key Advice: Exercise extreme caution; minimize movement; embassy crisis unit activated for support.

Date Issued/Updated: January 11, 2026

Bulgaria

Advisory Level: Suspend All Travel

Key Advice: Immediately leave the country

Date Issued/Updated: January 11, 2026

Kuwait

Advisory Level: Exercise Utmost Caution

Key Advice: Avoid gatherings/demonstrations; remain vigilant for citizens in Iran.

Date Issued/Updated: January 10, 2026

Japan

Advisory Level: Discourage Non-Essential Travel

Key Advice: Exercise extreme caution; avoid protests, gatherings, or sensitive sites; deep concern over casualties and violence.

Date Issued/Updated: January 11, 2026

Sweden

Advisory Level: Against All Travel

Key Advice: Urges citizens to leave the country immediately.

Date Issued/Updated: January 12, 2026

United States

Advisory Level: Level 4: Do Not Travel

Key Advice: Leave now (via land to Armenia/Türkiye if safe); risks of unrest, arbitrary detention; avoid demonstrations.

Date Issued/Updated: January 12, 2026

Canada

Advisory Level: Avoid All Travel

Key Advice: Leave now if safe (via Armenia or Türkiye).

Date Issued/Updated: January 13, 2026

France

Advisory Level: High Risk (Staff Evacuation)

Key Advice: Non-essential embassy staff and families have departed; avoid all non-essential travel.

Date Issued/Updated: January 13, 2026

Taiwan

Advisory Level: Raised Advisory

Key Advice: Avoid all travel; citizens in Iran should leave as soon as possible.

Date Issued/Updated: January 14, 2026

Germany

Advisory Level: Raised Advisory

Key Advice: Avoid all travel; citizens in Iran should leave as soon as possible.

Date Issued/Updated: January 13, 2026

Nepal

Advisory Level: Issued Advisory

Key Advice: Defer planned visits; citizens in Iran should remain indoors and follow security advisories issued by Iranian authorities.

Date Issued/Updated: January 14, 2026

Poland

Advisory Level: Updated Advisory

Key Advice: Avoid all travel; citizens in Iran should leave as soon as possible.

Date Issued/Updated: January 14, 2026

Italy

Advisory Level: Issued Advisory

Key Advice: Avoid all travel; citizens in Iran should leave as soon as possible.

Date Issued/Updated: January 14, 2026

Additional Notes

For Iranians/Expats: If you’re in Iran, check with your local embassy for evacuation support. Borders with Türkiye and Armenia remain open as of January 14.