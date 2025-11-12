Lufthansa officials arrive in Tehran to discuss restarting flights

The move marks a turning point for European aviation confidence in the region. Lufthansa had suspended services back in June during the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel — but now, with risks easing, the airline seems confident about reopening the route. The plan is to start with six weekly flights, a solid comeback that could encourage other European carriers to follow suit tackling the control of the Iranian skies away from Qatar and Turkish.

Europe watching closely

While Lufthansa is taking the lead, other major airlines — including KLM-Air France, British Airways, Ukraine International Airlines, and ITA — have yet to resume flights to Tehran despite continued demand. For many, Lufthansa’s decision will be a test case for how safe and stable the skies over Iran have become.

During its recent visit, Lufthansa’s team examined everything from air-traffic management and airport security to crew evacuation protocols. According to officials, conditions were deemed “satisfactory” — a sign that operations could restart smoothly once final regulatory approvals come through.

New cooperation on the horizon

Lufthansa and Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation (CAO) are now working on a memorandum of understanding that will include technical collaboration, crisis management, and pilot training exchanges. If all goes to plan, it could lay the foundation for closer ties between European and Iranian aviation authorities — something that hasn’t been seen in years.

The flights are expected to use wide-body aircraft to handle both business and leisure travellers, reconnecting Europe and Iran after nearly five months of disruption. Before take-off, though, the EU must approve the route, and airport slot allocations at IKA need to be finalised.

Big investments at Imam Khomeini Airport

This isn’t the only major aviation story coming out of Tehran. Back in May, IranAir signed a $300 million partnership deal with Imam Khomeini Airport City (IKAC) to build a new multimodal cargo and logistics terminal in the airport’s southern free zone. The project aims to modernise the capital’s main air hub and strengthen Iran’s role in regional trade — part of the country’s ongoing “Investment for Production” drive under the Seventh Development Plan.

That agreement followed another $270 million deal in April for the construction of Iran’s largest cargo terminal, also at IKAC, which is set to tackle long-standing freight bottlenecks and expand Tehran’s logistics capacity. Combined, these projects represent the most ambitious investment in Iran’s air infrastructure in years — despite persistent challenges from US sanctions that have delayed earlier development plans.

Interestingly, Imam Khomeini Airport City isn’t just about planes and cargo anymore. Back in 2017, the government approved new free trade zone regulations for jewellers and gold traders looking to set up shop around the airport. The goal? To turn the area into a bustling centre for gold exports and precious stone processing, creating jobs and attracting commercial tourism.

With Lufthansa preparing for take-off again, new cargo terminals under construction, and even a jewellery hub on the horizon, Imam Khomeini International Airport is fast becoming a symbol of Iran’s push to reconnect with the global economy — one flight at a time.