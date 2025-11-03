Golden Palm
The Hidden Masterpiece in Mellat Park: How the Golden Palm Was Created

Amid the everyday bustle of Tehran, inside one of its most nostalgic and historic green spaces, stands a gleaming sculpture that tells a story beyond art and metal. Many who stroll through Mellat Park may have noticed it, yet few know the history and cultural value behind it — the Golden Palm, a striking piece by Finnish sculptor Eila Hiltunen, installed in 1975.

At the time, Mellat Park was little more than open ground. Hiltunen chose the palm tree as her subject because in Iran it symbolises strength, blessing and vitality. Through her design, she aimed to honour Persian traditions while expressing unity between nature and art.

Originally made from aluminium, the sculpture gradually darkened over the decades, its golden surface turning black. In 2015, Iranian sculptor Ebrāhim Eskandari, under the supervision of Finnish experts, led a full restoration. The team reconstructed damaged fronds and revived the piece’s original lustre.

Today, the Golden Palm stands as a symbol of friendship between Iran and Finland, representing decades of cultural cooperation and artistic dialogue.

Le Thérapeute” (1967) by René Magritte

Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art

Immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage of Iran by visiting the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art. A majestic beacon of Iran’s thriving art scene, this museum hosts a collection that bridges the gap between Western modernism and traditional Iranian artistry. Housed within a stunning architectural feat designed by Kamran Diba, the museum offers a deep dive into the realm of creativity. Whether you’re an art aficionado or a casual observer, this journey into the artistic soul of Iran promises to be an enlightening and unforgettable experience.

Located on the western side of the mesmerizing Laleh Park, the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMOCA) stands as an impressive testament to Iran’s robust contemporary art scene. With an enviable collection of artworks from the 19th and 20th centuries, the museum features approximately 3000 pieces from Europe and America. This extraordinary collection is one of the top ten most valuable modern art compilations in the world, comprising works from luminaries like Picasso, Gauguin, Renoir, and Pollock.

The museum’s striking architecture, conceptualized by Persian architect Kamran Diba, draws inspiration from traditional Iranian art. Diba creatively incorporated elements like the desert Windcatcher (Badgir), Chaharsoo, Hashti, and Gozargah into the design. The facade combines modern and traditional aesthetics, while the interior unveils a fascinating spiraling walkway. Most of the museum is situated underground, taking visitors on an artistic journey through galleries that seamlessly blend into each other.

How to find the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art?

Other museums in Tehran to visit?

Not as well known as the Contemporary Art Gallery, is the National Art Museum of Iran in Tehran, this gem tucked away downtown is also worth a visit if you are a culture vulture.

