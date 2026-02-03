Iran Air resumes Tehran-Istanbul flights after two-month suspension

Iran Air resumed flights between Tehran and Istanbul on February 4 after a nearly two-month suspension caused by problems with handling services at Istanbul airport, the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development reported.

Flights on the route, which had been halted since December 6 due to issues with the handling service provider at Istanbul airport, officially restarted on February 4.

Under the schedule for this week, flights will operate on Tuesday through Friday, with one round trip per day.

Each round trip will offer around 500 seats, with a total of 2,000 seats planned across eight weekly flights to meet passenger demand.

Passengers can purchase tickets or obtain more information through Iran Air’s official website or sales offices.

The Tehran-Istanbul route was suspended on December 6 due to disruptions in international payment and settlement systems and problems related to handling services at Istanbul airport. The resumption became possible after these obstacles were removed and necessary coordination was carried out.

The Imam Khomeini Airport (IKA) departure board on February 4 showed multiple carriers operating Istanbul routes, with Qeshm Air and Mahan Air both offering services to Turkey’s largest city.

Mahan Air also operated flights to Dubai, Delhi, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Bangkok and Phuket, while regional carriers including Fly Dubai, Salam Air and Sepehran maintained services to Muscat, Dubai and Baghdad.

No new NOTAMS

No new NOTAM has been issued and all flights are operating normally, with airlines reducing services due to low market demand rather than security concerns, the Acting Head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation said, ISNA reported via Tin News on February 4.

Abouzar Shiroudy said a recent NOTAM was extended three months ago and all flights are currently operating normally. He added that airlines have reduced their flights due to low demand in the market.

On foreign flights, Shiroudy said services are proceeding as scheduled, with only two carriers delaying their flights by two months recently. Lufthansa has not yet returned but the airline has plans to resume flights to Iran.

On ticket prices, the acting head said fares have fallen significantly below the set ceiling and have decreased somewhat in recent days.

Shiroudy denied any aircraft had been detained. On pilgrimage and Arbaeen flights, he said necessary oversight exists but no decision has been made on ticket prices for these services.

He said the latest figure for active and operational aircraft in Iran stood at 170.