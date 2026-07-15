Iran Imported Car Prices 2026: Toyota, Kia, Hyundai and More in Rial and Dollar Terms

Imported cars remain the aspirational end of Iran’s auto market, priced well beyond domestic Iran Khodro and Saipa models due to import duties, currency conversion costs, and a restrictive allocation system. Below is a snapshot of one model per major imported brand, priced in Iranian rial (IRR) with the dollar equivalent at the current open-market rate of IRR1,861,000 per USD.

Current imported car prices (2026)

Model Brand Price (IRR) Price (USD) Price track Date Corolla (1.8L) Toyota IRR55.9bn $30,016 Official allocation Tir (Jul 1) Camry Hybrid 2.5 Premium Toyota IRR115.0bn $61,795 Free market End Khordad (~Jun) Sportage (2025) Kia IRR82.2bn $44,169 Official allocation Tir (Jul 1) K5 Kia IRR97.0bn $52,122 Free market 2 Tir (Jun 23) Elantra (2023) Hyundai IRR58.0bn $31,166 Free market 2 Tir (Jun 23) Sonata (1.5 Turbo) Hyundai IRR102.0bn $54,809 Free market End Khordad (~Jun) 3 Mazda IRR70.0bn $37,614 Free market 2 Tir (Jun 23) H9 (2025) Haval IRR104.1bn $55,911 Official allocation 20 Tir (Jul 11) ID.CROZZ Volkswagen IRR62.5bn $33,584 Free market 2 Tir (Jun 23) C200L Mercedes-Benz IRR173.9bn $93,445 Free market End Khordad (~Jun)

Prices reflect either the official Autonovin allocation scheme’s fixed final price, or free-market resale prices in Tehran, whichever was available for that model. The two tracks are structurally different and are not directly comparable, see the explanation below.

Why Iran has two separate imported car prices

Unlike domestic Iran Khodro and Saipa models, which sell through a single dealer network, imported cars in Iran move through two parallel and often wildly divergent price tracks.

The official track runs through the Autonovin platform under the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade. Buyers register, block a refundable deposit (typically IRR5bn, roughly $2,700, in an escrow-style account) during a set window, then enter a lottery for a limited allocation of vehicles at a fixed “final price” set by the importer. Recent rounds have offered around 800 to 1,100 vehicles per cycle against tens of thousands of registered applicants, so the odds of actually winning an allocation are low.

The free market is where nearly everyone who doesn’t win the lottery ends up buying instead, through dealer showrooms and classified platforms, at prices that can run substantially higher than the official allocation price for the equivalent model. This gap exists because genuine supply through the official channel is so constrained relative to demand.

What’s driving prices

As with domestic models, imported car prices track two things closely: the rial’s exchange rate against the dollar, and the government’s import quota and customs duty policy for the year. Iran’s Ministry of Industry sets commercial profit margins on imports through a dedicated working group, with vehicles moving exclusively through Iran’s commodities exchange (Bourse Kala) rather than being freely importable by private buyers. Free trade and industrial zones are currently limited to hybrid and electric vehicle imports only.

The gap between tiers

At the accessible end, Hyundai’s Elantra and Toyota’s Corolla sit in the IRR55bn to IRR58bn range ($30,000–$31,000), still several multiples of a top-end domestic model. At the top, Mercedes-Benz’s C200L trades above IRR170bn ($93,000) on the free market, illustrating just how far the premium segment has drifted from what was, until relatively recently, a market with far more price parity to global levels.

A note on the numbers

These figures convert Tehran toman prices into rial at the standard 10:1 ratio, then into dollars at the prevailing open-market rate. Because official allocation prices and free-market resale prices for the same nameplate can differ enormously, and because tracking for imported models updates less consistently day-to-day than for domestic cars, treat this table as broadly indicative of 2026 pricing levels rather than a live, same-day reference. For a current, model-specific quote, checking the Autonovin platform directly for official allocation pricing, or a same-day dealer report for free-market pricing, remains the more reliable approach.