Iran’s domestic car market has continued its steep price climb through July 2026, with year-on-year inflation in the sector running above 100% amid the rial’s ongoing slide against the dollar. Below is a snapshot of one variant from each of Iran’s major domestic manufacturers, priced in Iranian rial (IRR) with the dollar equivalent at the current open-market rate of IRR1,861,000 per USD.

Current domestic car prices (July 2026)

Model Manufacturer Price (IRR) Price (USD) Date Quick GXL Saipa IRR12.3bn $6,609 24 Tir (Jul 15) Saina S (manual) Saipa IRR12.6bn $6,770 21 Tir (Jul 12) Sahand Plus (automatic) Saipa IRR17.0bn $9,135 20 Tir (Jul 11) Atlas (automatic plus) Saipa IRR17.2bn $9,242 20 Tir (Jul 11) Shahin Plus Saipa IRR26.2bn $14,079 24 Tir (Jul 15) Peugeot 207 (TU3 engine) Iran Khodro IRR16.3bn $8,758 24 Tir (Jul 15) Rana Plus (TU5P) Iran Khodro IRR15.9bn $8,543 17 Tir (Jul 8) Dena Plus (6-speed manual) Iran Khodro IRR21.0bn $11,284 24 Tir (Jul 15) Dena Plus (automatic, optioned) Iran Khodro IRR27.0bn $14,509 21 Tir (Jul 12) Tara (manual, V1 Plus) Iran Khodro IRR20.5bn $11,017 24 Tir (Jul 15) Tara (automatic V4) Iran Khodro IRR26.5bn $14,240 24 Tir (Jul 15) RiRa Iran Khodro IRR35.5bn $19,076 24 Tir (Jul 15)

Prices reflect free-market (open dealer) rates in Tehran, not factory list prices, which are typically substantially lower but rarely available at that price to consumers due to demand and allocation systems. Figures are compiled from daily market reports and may shift day to day; treat this as a snapshot rather than a live feed.

Why domestic car prices keep rising

Iran’s car market has been on an unusually steep climb this year, with sector inflation running above 100% year-on-year as of Khordad 1405 (May/June 2026). Two forces are driving it: the rial’s continued depreciation against the dollar amid wartime economic pressure, and persistent supply constraints tied to sanctions on parts imports and production bottlenecks at both Iran Khodro and Saipa.

Free-market prices, what buyers actually pay through dealer networks, consistently run well above factory list prices for the same models, in some cases nearly double. That gap reflects a combination of limited factory allocation, informal dealer premiums, and the practical reality that most buyers cannot access vehicles at factory pricing without long registration waits.

The cheapest and priciest domestic options

At the budget end, Saipa’s Quick GXL and Saina S remain the cheapest new cars available on the Iranian market, both priced in the IRR12bn to IRR13bn range ($6,600–$6,800). At the top of the domestic (non-imported) range, Iran Khodro’s RiRa sedan has become the most expensive locally produced car on the market, now trading above IRR35bn ($19,000), roughly three times the price of the entry-level Saipa models.

A note on the numbers

These figures convert Tehran free-market toman prices (as reported daily by Iranian outlets) into rial at the standard 10:1 toman-to-rial ratio, then into dollars at the prevailing open-market rate. Because Iran’s currency and car prices are both moving quickly amid the current economic and security situation, treat this table as indicative of mid-July 2026 pricing rather than a live, minute-to-minute reference. For a current quote on any specific model, checking same-day Iranian market reports or a dealer directly remains the more reliable approach.