Top bookstores in Tehran

Tehran has several great bookstore brands with some becoming the staple academics and bookworms alike. Today we’ll highlight some of the most famous brands currently offering books, toys and much more across the capital.

Tehran Municipality recently announced that it would double down on efforts to get Iranians reading by designating one street in the capital to bookstores, namely Karim Khan Zand, which has several of the brands we will highlight today.

Cheshmeh Publications

One of the older chains with at least two stores in the capital, Cheshmeh Publication has a wide variety of books and gifts available. The original branch at the junction on Karim Khan and Mirza Shirazi is easy to spot if you’re passing.

Hanooz Bookstore

Again, on Karim Khan St, Hanooz Bookstore is one of the newer entrants to the market but mixes library and comfy seating areas to the book buying experience in Tehran. But remember it’s not a library!

“Unlike the most bookstores where bookshelves have occupied most of the space & there is less place for sitting, there is various type of furniture just for your comfort here.” Ali Saber said.

Book City (Shahr Ketab)

Probably the biggest bookstore chain in Iran, Book City offers plenty for families to do while looking for books, in some of their locations, they have special events for kids to learn and play, while also offering a fantastic selection of gifts to pick from.

“One of the best book cities both for English and Farsi books, l usually find what I’m looking for here. good stationery + good books and educational toys for children.” Niloo said.

You’ll Book City spread across several locations in Tehran, but the one we like most is on Shariati Street below Moallem Street. It has to be the biggest location for the bookstore with a great café on the side for your caffeine and reading session.

Book Land

In the north of Tehran, inside Palladium Mall, you’ll find Book Land, the store has a great selection of both Persian and English language books to read, with several best sellers translated into Persian.

So, if you’re in the north area of Tehran, do remember they will likely charge a little more than the other stores, according to Settare who recently visited.

“A beautifully designed and very expensive bookshop. Everything here is about 10%-30% more expensive than regular shops around the town. They always disappoint me by not having the book I want.”