Top budget hostels in Tehran

There are a growing number of low-cost budget hostels operating in the capital now catering to the needs of those travelling for a short period. Why not check out this great list!

Iran Cozy Hostel

Rated as the number one hostel on Trip Advisor, Iran Cozy Hostel is one of the longest-running establishments in the capital. Located in a central location of Nejatollahi St (Villa) near the Ministry of Industry Mining and Trade people staying at the hostel give it a fantastic review with 79% of travellers suggesting the hostel is “Excellent”.

Iran Cozy Hostel includes free WiFi, breakfast, airport transportation, private rooms, kitchenette along with the multilingual staff.

Tehran Heritage Hostel

Tehran Heritage Hostel is the newest and largest Hostel in Tehran, offering both private and dormitory rooms of the highest class. Recently renovated, Heritage Hostel is not only a fantastic location and building but offers an unbeatable service. The hostel has a 24-hour reception as well as security for travellers’ security.

According to the latest prices on the hostel’s website, male and female separate dorms cost approximately €8 while private double bed dorms cost €20, while the classier Heritage rooms cost €40.

Seven Hostel Dizin

Seven Hostel is part of a group of different hostels in Iran. The group has two different hostels in and around the capital Tehran but the one we would like to highlight is their little known Dizin establishment, perfect for this time of year when the weather is just right for the perfect covering of snow.

Despite the dingy decor, the hostel has a five-star rating by previous customers and is probably a better bang for your buck than the ageing hotels at the foot of the Dizin slope.

Dizin Velayatverd Village where the hostel is based towards the bottom of the camp is a splendid place to stay for a night or two during the winter months and is a great example of having a great cheap couple of nights outside the metropolitan Tehran area. Dorms cost €15 euros, while private double rooms cost an affordable €45.

Dizin is one of the oldest ski resorts near the Iranian capital located in the Alborz mountains. With at least two established hotels and several private lodges, this is an ideal location for a day’s skiing near the capital.

It takes on average two hours (even longer when the snow is heavy) to reach Dizin via the old Chalus road and has everything to offer those who love winter sports. About 70km from Tehran it is one of the best day or weekend resorts for people looking to escape the megacity.

Dizin has four gondolas, three chairlifts and 9 surface lifts. The snow quality in Dizin has been recorded as great powder and rivals many European and North American resorts.

Fees: working days (Saturday – Tuesday) is IRR990,000 (€20), and on Wednesdays to Friday as well as bank holidays, IRR1,990,000 (€39).

Hi Tehran Hostel

Hi Tehran Hostel is one of the newer entrants to the growing hostel scene in the Iranian capital. Opened in an old villa on Tabatabaei Alley off Bahar Street, the décor of this building is groovy, playing on the historical imagery of Iranian culture dating back to the 1900s. In second place Hi Tehran garners an impressive 76% by customers on the online review site.

Rooberoo Hostel



Rooberoo Hostel is one of the latest entrants to the low-cost sleeping industry in Tehran. It has a great website offering a mix of dorms including mixed and private dorms for foreign travellers.

Rooberoo offers a combination of different and private rooms, including female-only dorms and a two double beds with private access in separate room.

All prices are in Euros iwith €40 a night for a private room being the highest cost. You can contact them via social media and through WhatsApp, ahead of your visit.

Rooberoo Hostel is connected to one of the most vibrant cultural hubs in Tehran called Rooberoo Mansion. Rooberoo Mansion is an art and cultural institute that offers music/theatre performances, galleries, a cafe and a bookstore, where you can get a real sense of the true lifestyle of Iranian youth.

The hostel is only one minute away from Baharestan Square and the old and new Parliaments of Iran. Baharestan metro is at a 4-minute walking distance, you can use the metro to get to any part of Tehran you wish. Some nearby attractions are Negarestan garden, Masoudieh Palace, the Grand Bazaar, the national museum of Iran and 30th Tir Street where you can find local street food.

It scores a whopping 10.0 on the HostelWorld website reviews, out of a total of two reviews, so it’s fairly new to the market.

Razzaz Boutique Hotel

Razzaz Boutique Hotel is a cut above the regular hostel in Tehran set in a restored building downtown. The hotel has a website which you can book ahead of your visit and offers a wide array of different suites. Unlike regular hostels this one is a little more private for people and the price reflects this, with suites costing up to €75 a night.

Razzaz Boutique Hotel offers 22 single, double, triple rooms and suites in different sizes in an area of 1300 square meters. You can also spend some quality time in the central courtyard (in the exterior section), the sunken courtyard (in the interior section), 2 exquisite porches, roof terrace and the dining area.

Named after the first owner of the house, Pahlevan Hassan Razzaz, Razzaz Boutique Hotel, is an exquisite example of upscale buildings, which beautifully depicts the characteristics of this kind of architecture, including interior and exterior, vestibule, corridor, courtyard and pool, water reservoir, springhouse, and terrace.

This 160-year-old house which was neglected during the past years was renovated and restored by its new owner, Ali Jafarnejad. This process was completed in two phases (exterior 2016-2018 and interior 2019-2021) by tens of skillful workers and under the supervision of renowned architects of cultural heritage.

The hotel is also available via Hostelworld.com