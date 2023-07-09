Comprehensive Guide to Iran Visa Types

Are you planning a trip to Iran and puzzled about the different types of visas? This guide aims to clarify the various Iran visa types, their requirements, and who can apply for them. Keep in mind that your visa type will depend on the purpose of your trip and other factors. Iranian visas are issued by the Islamic Republic of Iran’s embassies, consulates abroad, or at Iranian international airports.

Introduction

Visiting Iran, an enchanting country with rich history, diverse culture, and stunning landscapes, requires a clear understanding of the Iranian visa system. The non-immigrant Iranian visa grants you entry permission to Iran for a limited time and can be issued by Iranian embassies and consulates of the Islamic Republic of Iran abroad or at Iranian international airports.

There are different types of visas available, and the purpose of your trip and other factors will determine which type of visa you should apply for. Read more about how to fly in and to Iran.

Types of Iranian Visas

Business Visa (Type A)

Also known as the Entry visa, the Business visa is suitable for foreign citizens who have an official invitation letter from ministries, governmental organizations, private and public sectors, conferences or international fairs, and so forth for the purpose of professional/academic visits, conducting business affairs, negotiations, signing of contracts, setting up purchased machineries, and more.

Read more about doing business in Iran.

Eligibility: Faculty members and researchers, government officials, political personalities, economic experts, artists, members of sports teams, workers of international organizations, and specialists, internationally recognized merchants and experts, employees of the United Nations and its affiliates.

Tourist Visa (Type B)

The Tourist visa is for foreign citizens who intend to travel to Iran for tourist purposes or to visit family. This is the most common Iran visa type and most of Iran visitors use tourist visa to enter Iran. Even those who want to attend seminars, conference, fairs or have a short business visit can apply for a tourist visa through an Iranian authorized travel agency. For some nationalities you can apply for an E-visa.

Eligibility: All tourists who want to stay in Iran for 30 days or less, relatives of foreign citizens residing in Iran.

Pilgrimage Visa (Type C)

The Pilgrimage visa is for foreign Muslims who intend to make the pilgrimage to holy places in Iran. This Pilgrimage visa is same as Iran Tourist visa. The only difference is its price which is lower.

We have been asked about visas for non-Muslims who wish to visit other holy landmarks in Tehran and other areas, you also can apply for visas, however it is likely this will be under the regular tourist visa section. Read more about different religious sites in Tehran here.

Eligibility: All Muslim tourists who want to stay in Iran for 30 days or less.

Diplomatic Visa (Type D)

The Diplomatic visa is suitable for all foreigners with diplomatic passports who intend to visit Iran.

Eligibility: Temporary employees of diplomatic and consular offices, and international organizations in Iran, temporary guests of diplomats or official employees residing in Iran, diplomatic or official passport holders attending conferences, cultural & educational programs, doing apprenticeship, diplomatic or official passport holders with tourist or pilgrimage purposes.

Service Visa (Type S)

The Service visa is similar to the Iran Diplomatic visa and is suitable for all foreign diplomatic passport holders who intend to visit Iran.

Education Visa (Type E)

The Education visa or (Iran Student Visa) is suitable for foreign students or religious scholars who intend to study in Iran. Foreigners applying for this visa need a certificate of eligibility for non-immigrant student status from the Iranian Science Ministry, Education Ministry, or an accredited academic institution.

Eligibility: School students, university students, religious seminary students, researchers.

Temporary Work Visa (Type F)

The Temporary Work visa is suitable for foreign citizens who intend to work in Iran. Foreigners applying for the Iran Temporary Work visa need to obtain a work permit from a sponsor employer in Iran, and it must be approved by the Labor Ministry.

Eligibility: Skilled workers, specialists in the fields of medical, industrial, engineers.

Transit Visa (Type G)

The Transit visa allows foreign citizens to pass through Iran with no purpose of staying. Foreigners applying for the Iran Transit visa need to have a valid visa or permission to enter their destination country.

Eligibility: Drivers, transit tourists, merchants.

Press Visa (Type H)

The Press visa is suitable for foreigners who are members of the media. To read more about how to apply for an Iran Press Visa read our full guide here for further information on the process. Remember there are many hoops to jump through.

You can apply or find out about all visas via the website of the Foreign Ministry here.

Are you visiting Tehran and need to find out about what mobile networks are available? Read more here.