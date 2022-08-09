Rasm e-No Restaurant (New Tradition)

Rasm e-No Restaurant between Roodak and Shemiran villages in Lavasan is part of the growing “Modern Iranian Cuisine” establishments across Tehran.

With its relaxed atmosphere, charming, unique interior Design Rasm e-No Restaurant has a variety of foods taken from the Iranian palette including stews and kebabs served in a modern format including “loghmeh” or wraps to the rest of us. If you haven’t been out to Lavasan yet, we recommend you read our previous article on the worst kept secret.

Vegetarians and vegans do not need to worry as the restaurant caters for the growing trend of non-meat eaters, and we have good word that the restaurant takes extra special care when it comes to those dietary requirements.

Rasm e-No also offers a special coffee shop menu including a variety of hot and cold drinks, traditional “sharbats,” pastries and deserts to suit many different tastes. One special treat that the establishment has become known for is the brunch menus on Thursdays and Fridays (the Iranian weekend).

Breakfast and brunch are served from 9:30 until 11:30, with phone reservations also offered by Rasm e-No.

Fantastic location with somewhat innovative food. Rasm-e No translates to “new tradition” and this restaurant did not disappoint when it came to the decoration. The food was just deconstructed favorites that can be found in other locations but I have to applaud them for trying. Located on the north shore of the river, Rasm-e No offers some of the best views of the river with its multi level seating arrangements. Group setting is available however for parties larger than 12 you will be forced to choose from a pricy set menu. Saeed

Where is Rasm e-No?

You can reach Rasm e-No restaurant on the Fasham Road, off Babaei Highway, Google directions provided below. You are going to need a driver to get there but it will be a nice drive out of the hustle and bustle of downtown Tehran.