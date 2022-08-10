Sky Lounge at Espinas Palace Hotel

The Sky Lounge Restaurant on the observation deck level of the Espinas Palace Hotel in north Tehran is a fusion of classical and modern design features. This unique restaurant offers a fusion cuisine of Persian and international dishes, seafood and coffees and cakes.

One of the newest hotels in Tehran on an impressive view of the city, the Sky Lounge offers breath-taking views of the Iranian capital city international-level service with a smile and an array of non-alcoholic beverages (remember Iran is a dry country in every sense of the word.)

Sky Lounge is part of the Espinas Group of hotels, part of a duo in the Iranian capital. The entrance to the hotel is rather impressive, with a beautiful lobby area to impress those staying and those staying. It is also the favourite sleepover destination of world leaders when they stay over. But we would suggest you avoid the presidential suite if you are full of the food from Sky Lounge!

Food Varieties

Sky Lounge restaurant offers a unique mix of different menu types, including authentic local Persian cuisine prepared and served in a modern style, as well as a variety of appetizers, salads and international dishes including sushi, caviar, Chinese, Italian and sea food. There is also an impressive steak menu on offer with some of the best cuts of meat on offer in the country. The cuisine on offer is reflective of those who stay at the hotel and Sky Lounge attempts to cover most of the bases of those visiting.

In addition, the restaurant also features a coffee shop which includes a variety of light bites, hot drinks, cakes and desserts all made in house.

Review

Observatory cafe & taste of luxury at the dining area. A must experience for a boojie night out at Tehran. The food is actually good! Normally classy places have average quality food. Amir

Hookeh on the Balcony

We’ve also been reliably informed the restaurant has a “hookeh” or “ghelyoon” service for those out on the balcony. So you can bubble away to your hearts content while watching the sunset over Tehran.

Address: 21st Floor, Espinas Palace Hotel, Behroud Square, Saadat Abad, Tehran



Telephone: +98 (21) 756 75 000

The Hotels