Rebelan Café and Restaurant in Tehran

Rebelan Café and Restaurant in the Tandis Shopping Centre Balcony Area is a unique spot to visit in the city, with views across north Tehran.

If you like great Instagram shots, the mirrored entrance area to the restaurant is pretty “Instagrammable” and we find it makes a great group shot for everyone visiting! Rebelan Restaurant offers a specialised menu which serves local classics like kebabs, Arabic Mezze and other Lebanese-style dishes.

Also, for those of you looking for more European style dishes the places also makes pizzas and pasta as well as an array of crunchy salads. If you are looking for something lighter, Rebelan doesn’t miss with there delicious deserts also!

A beautiful place with good food. Affordable prices. At the evening, they open the ceiling and it will be a very nice atmosphere with background music. The staff is not bad. Recommend to try it once. Alireza says.

What’s on offer?

Also, Rebelan Café features a full coffee shop menu which offers a variety of hot and cold drinks, gorgeous pastries and deserts as well as special teas and Hookah “Ghelyoon services.”

Rebelan, like many upscale restaurants in Tehran, offers some of the highest quality ingredients available in Tehran, along with friendly staff who make the experience unforgettable.

Moving on, Rebelan Café & Restaurant is open daily from 12:00 pm to 1:30 am, the website states. At weekends, the restaurant offers an earlier breakfast buffet services which offers fresh fruits, honey, fruit juices, pancakes, waffles, and more traditional breakfasts.

What is interesting, you can read the entire menu in both English and Persian on the Menew.pw website. And Rebelan is probably the only place in Tehran that offers an Uzbek kabob in the capital!

Where is Rebelan Cafe & Restaurant?