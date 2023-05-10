Italian Flavors at Tomo Cucina Italiana

Introducing Tomo Cucina Italiana: Monsoon Group’s Latest Culinary Venture

Welcome to Tomo Cucina Italiana, the latest addition to the Monsoon Group’s family of fine dining establishments. Situated in the bustling Sam Center, Tomo serves up an enticing menu of authentic Italian pizza and pasta in a stylish, modern setting. As Tehran’s newest culinary hotspot, Tomo is the place to be for food lovers seeking a fresh, contemporary dining experience.

A Blend of Science and Theatrics: Siphon Coffee at Tomo

Tomo is not just about delicious Italian cuisine. One of the unique features of this exciting new eatery is its innovative approach to coffee making. Employing a Siphon coffee maker, Tomo combines scientific precision with a touch of theatrical flair to produce a supremely clean and flavorful coffee experience.

The Perfect Setting for Social Gatherings

Tomo Cucina Italiana offers a stylish and modern setting that’s perfect for friendly meetings and gatherings. Coupled with the warm hospitality of our affable staff and our commitment to high-quality service and ingredients, Tomo ensures a memorable dining experience for all guests.

Flexible Dining Options: Dine-in, Take Away & Delivery

Whether you prefer to savor your meal in our chic restaurant, take your food away to enjoy at your leisure, or have it delivered to your doorstep, Tomo caters to your dining preferences with our flexible service options.

A First of its Kind: Tomo Cucina Italiana

Opening its doors in January 2017, Tomo Cucina Italiana is the first restaurant of its kind in Tehran. Patrons can look forward to an authentic Italian culinary experience and delight in the taste and aroma of our meticulously crafted coffees.

Contact & Location Details

Visit us at Tomo Cucina Italiana, located on the G Floor, Sam Center, Fayazzi St, Fereshteh. For inquiries or reservations, please contact us at 26 21 20 89. Stay connected with us on Instagram at tomo.cucina for the latest updates and promotions. We look forward to welcoming you to Tomo, where authentic Italian flavors meet modern dining.

There is also Tomo/Kubaba at Bamland and Golestan Shopping Mall in Tehran, for those of you in the west of the capital.

Interested in other pizzerias in Tehran?

Check out the oldest one here!