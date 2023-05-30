Darvazeh Dowlat Gas Station Museum: A Journey Through Time

Explore the intriguing evolution of gasoline pump technology at the Darvazeh Dowlat Gas Station Museum, an exceptional cultural treasure located in the heart of Tehran.

This specialized museum offers a unique and intimate glimpse into the past, demonstrating how quickly the scientific and technological advancements have transformed our lives.

A Step Back in Time

Museums offer a captivating portal to the past. The rapid growth of science and technology has rendered certain items, which seemed cutting-edge just a few years ago, somewhat primitive today.

Moreover, the Darvazeh Dowlat Gas Station Museum beautifully showcases this journey, from the earliest gasoline pumps to the latest, all on display for the public.

The first automobile entered Iran in 1279 AH (1900 AD) by Mozaffar al-Din Shah. This Renault, purchased from Renault Company in France.

Also, when Ahmad Shah ascended to the throne, he purchased another car marking the second automobile in Iran. As automobiles became more prevalent, it was necessary to establish gas stations, and so the first Iranian gas stations were built in Tehran.

These gas stations were constructed in harmony with Iranian architecture with this one being one of the last few in the country which preserved the historical architectural style.

A Piece of History Preserved

In 1310 AH (1931 AD), a gas station was built by the Anglo Iranian Oil Company on Saadi Street, a structure that remains unscathed to this day.

Interestingly, the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company (AIOC), now British Petroleum (BP), impacted Iran’s growth in the 20th century. It started in 1908, as the first firm to tap Middle Eastern oil. AIOC’s inception signified quick economic growth and industrialization. It initiated Iran’s infrastructural transformation.

Also, Oil extraction and production fueled advancements in Iran. This wealth surge led to increased investments, notably in transportation and public infrastructure. It led to the expansion of Iran’s roads and city improvements. AIOC also encouraged the growth of supporting industries, like construction and services. This stimulated job creation and diversified the economy.

Fraught relations

However, the relationship between Iran and AIOC was complex and often fraught with tension, culminating in the nationalization of the oil industry in 1951. Despite this, the legacy of the AIOC is undeniable. Its establishment marked the beginning of Iran’s journey towards modernization and industrialization, setting the stage for the country’s future economic development.

Brilliantly, this station is now open to the public as a museum. The Darvazeh Dowlat Gas Station Museum is composed of three rooms:

Room Number 1:

This room features all the documents related to Iran and Britain’s negotiations for the establishment of the gas station, including its construction site and its prerequisites.

Room Number 2:

This room revisits the era of fuel rationing and coupons. Various types of fuel, including white oil, diesel, regular gasoline, and super gasoline, are displayed here for the public.

Room Number 3:

This room is dedicated to the detailed analysis of each component of gasoline pump devices. Visitors can familiarize themselves with the functioning of these devices in detail.

Where is Darvazeh Dowlat Gas Station Museum?

Private Transportation:

The museum is located at the intersection of Enqelab-e Eslami Street and Saadi Shomali Street, on the corner of Fiat Street.

Metro:

Moreover, the museum is conveniently situated next to the Darvazeh Dolat Metro Station on lines 1 and 4 of Tehran Metro.