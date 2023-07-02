Shaghaghi House in Tehran

Introduction

Step into the old downtown of Tehran, the capital of Iran, and immerse yourself in the rich history embodied in the Shaghaghi Building.

So, also known as the Kooshk House or the Mandala. This extraordinary edifice is a testament to the architectural grandeur of the late Qajar and early Pahlavi era, where the aesthetics of Qajar homes meshed with European influences, This created creating a unique style that captures the eye and soul.

Historical Background

Firstly, the house, built during the reign of Reza Shah Pahlavi, the Shaghaghi Building, with its oval shape, is an architectural marvel nestled on a 1550 square meter plot in the city center of Tehran.

Interestingly, the original owner of the house, Dr. Hossein Shaghaghi, returned to Iran from Germany in 1931 and was inspired by the Qajar houses to construct this exceptional mansion.

Also, his creation was registered nationally in 1999, and since then, the site has hosted several handcraft classes. Under different administrations, the building has served various purposes, including functioning as a promotional location for exhibitions and later being transferred to the Presidential Institution.

Architectural Brilliance

The exterior and interior of the Shaghaghi Building are adorned with exquisite artistry that will leave you in awe.

Moreover, from plasterwork, moqarnas (stalactite vaulting), brickwork, knotting, painting, mirror work to tile work, every corner of this building exudes beauty and craftsmanship. It comprises several basements, five halls, six bedrooms, a study and office room, and a fully equipped kitchen with a stone oven.

In essence, the presence of four beautiful ivans (porches) around the mansion further enhances its grandeur. The building measures 49 by 33 meters and includes a dome, a common feature in Persian architecture.

The building is part of a cluster of buildings within spitting distance all built around the same era. You can find out more about buildings in the Ferdowsi area here.

Visiting Shaghaghi Building

Located in the heart of Tehran, visiting the Shaghaghi Building is a must for history and architecture lovers.

Ok! The site is open from Saturday to Thursday, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and requires permission from the Cultural Heritage Organization for visitation. The building is located on Mihna Street, accessible via Firdausi Street and Taqavi Street.

Where is the Shaghaghi House in Tehran?

Accessing the Shaghaghi Building

For personal vehicles, the Shaghaghi Building is located on Mihna Street, accessible via Ferdowsi Street and Taqavi Street. If you’re using the metro, disembark at the Ferdowsi Station on Line 4. Head towards Firdausi Street from the Ferdowsi square.

Within 100 meters, you’ll reach Golparvar Street. Turn right onto Amir Suleimani Street and continue straight until you reach Mina Street, where the Kooshk Mansion is located. You can’t miss it!

Conclusion

The Shaghaghi Building, with its historical significance and architectural splendor, offers a unique glimpse into Iran’s past. As you navigate through its halls and rooms, you’re transported back in time, experiencing a piece of Iran’s cultural heritage that continues to captivate visitors to this day.