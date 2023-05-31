 Discover Iran’s Icon: Azadi Tower Museum in Tehran

Welcome to a trip through time, exploring Iran’s historical, cultural, and artistic heritage at the Azadi (Freedom in English) Tower Museum. The Azadi Tower has proudly stood as a city symbol and a significant sightseeing center in the heart of Tehran.



This architectural marvel, initiated during Pahlavi II’s reign, houses diverse sections within its expanse, offering visitors an immersive experience of Iran’s rich history. Did you know before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the Tower was called “Shahyad” to remember the 2500 years of Iran.

Fast Facts:

Location : Tehran, Azadi Street, Azadi Square, Azadi Tower

Visit Duration : 1 to 2 hours

Visiting Hours : Sunday to Thursday from 9:00 to 17:00, Fridays from 10:00 to 17:00

Ticket Price : 10,000 tomans

A Journey Through Time: Inside the Museum

Hall of Iranian Studies

The Iranology Hall offers a virtual tour showcasing Iran’s culture, tourism industry, and economic landscape influenced by historical factors.

Passage of the Ancestors

Visitors must admire Iran’s ancient history in this corridor through an impressive collection of artifacts dating back to 1000 years before Christ.

Old Hall

The Old Hall interconnects the Tower’s pedestals, serving as an art exhibition and gallery venue.

Hall of Mirrors

The Hall of Mirrors hosts twelve showcases featuring educational and training materials, the Persian Gulf, environment, water, life, the Freedom Monument, culture and art, Iran’s land and industries, urban development, the Caspian Sea, sports, and agriculture. It also houses a space gallery, an information hall, and a theater.

Hall of Knowledge

The information hall is next to the waiting room and has a rotary table of 28 computer systems.

Show Hall at Azadi Tower Museum

The Show Hall, a theater with a 300-person capacity, lies 15 meters below ground. It displays pre- and post-Islam historical works and offers a splendid view of Azadi Square.

Gallery

Dedicated to various exhibitions, this 17 x 14 meters space houses a patio with suitable lighting for displaying works of art.

Library at Azadi Tower Museum

Housing 11,662 volumes on historical, architectural, linguistic, and social subjects, the library is a haven for knowledge seekers.

Azadi Tower Floors

Accessible via two elevators and two staircases with 286 steps, the Tower’s upper floors offer panoramic views of Tehran from varying heights.

The Azadi Tower Museum is nationally recognized, registered under number 1008.

How to Reach the Azadi Tower Museum

The Museum is easily accessible via private vehicles, buses, or the metro. The Azadi Square metro station on Metro Line 4 is a convenient stop. Multiple bus lines, including the BRT Bus Line 1, have stations at Azadi Square, making it convenient to reach the Azadi Tower.