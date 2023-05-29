Introduction

Located in the magnificent Shams Palace in Tehran, the Royal Clothes Museum is a specialist museum that presents a unique opportunity to delve into the royal wardrobe of Iran’s Qajar and Pahlavi eras.

The Museum Experience

The museum is housed in the former palace of Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi’s sister, and one of Reza Shah’s daughters. Here, you can marvel at clothing from Iran’s royal family, carefully preserved and displayed to take visitors back in time.

Furthermore, the queen of Iran during the Pahlavi era, Farah Diba, was an avid patron of Iranian arts (see here about the Museum of Contemporary arts) and crafts, which is distinctly evident in the royal garments on display. The intricate needlework by Baluch women adds a touch of tradition and heritage to these historic outfits.

Plus, the most striking pieces in the museum include the wedding attire of Farah Diba and the queen mother, both of which beautifully incorporate the artistic expressions of Iran’s tribes. Under the Pahlavi rule, Iran was a frontrunner in the fashion industry and a key exporter to Europe.

It’s clear from the exhibited clothes that they have not aged and still hold their own against modern fashion trends. The museum also houses photographs of the royal family and the cenotaph of Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi.

Shams Palace – An Architectural Marvel

Shams Palace, also known as Shams Pahlavi’s palace, serves as a testament to the architectural prowess and rich aesthetics of Iran during the Pahlavi era. The palace is a stunning combination of traditional Iranian and modern architectural elements, embodying the artistic spirit of its time.

So, the palace was initially the residence of Shams Pahlavi, the elder sister of Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi. Today, it stands as one of the most magnificent edifices within the Saadabad Complex. Apart from the Royal Clothes Museum, Shams Palace also houses other exhibits and collections, reflecting the lavish lifestyle of the royals who once resided here.

Interestingly, designed by architect Heydar Ghiaï-Chamlou, a mastermind of his time, the palace was built in the mid-1950s and spans over 5,000 square meters. It is surrounded by a sprawling garden that perfectly complements the building’s beauty, making it a popular destination for both tourists and locals.

Location and Entry Details

The Royal Clothes Museum, Tehran, is nestled in Saadabad Palace Museum, in Zaferaniyeh, Kamal Taheri Street. That is home to several museums from the former regime of the Shah.

It’s accessible via personal transport and public transit. By metro, one can disembark at Tajrish Station on Metro Line 1. From Tajrish Square, proceed on Vali Asr Street until you reach Afrāz Street. Continue straight on Afrāz Street until you reach Kamali Street, and from there it’s a straight path to the Saadabad Palace Museum, where the Royal Clothes Museum is located.

Entrance fees are affordable, with an average ticket price of 4,000 tomans. The expected duration for a complete visit is approximately one hour. For more information, you can visit the official website here.

In conclusion, a visit to the Royal Clothes Museum offers an unparalleled peek into Iran’s past – its culture, its royalty, and its fashion. For history enthusiasts, fashion lovers, or just curious souls, this museum provides a unique perspective on the country’s rich heritage.