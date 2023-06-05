Ostad Behzad Museum in Tehran

Discover the enchanting world of Persian miniatures and the artistic prowess of the renowned artist Ostad Hossein Behzad at this captivating museum in Tehran.

Overview



Tucked away in the prestigious Sa’dabad Palace complex, the Ostad Hossein Behzad Museum is a treasure trove of captivating Persian miniature art. The museum showcases 289 pieces of art created by master Behzad, celebrating his significant contribution to the Iranian art scene.

The Unique Legacy of Ostad Hossein Behzad

What makes Ostad Hossein Behzad exceptionally special in the annals of Iranian art history is his transformative approach to the art of Persian miniature painting. At a time when Chinese and Mongol aesthetics largely influenced this traditional art form, Behzad pioneered a distinctive style, incorporating elements of Western art and introducing a fresh perspective to his compositions.

He embraced the use of perspectives, accurate human anatomy, and depth in his color palette, which was quite revolutionary for the time. Furthermore, his artistic narratives drew inspiration from passionate love stories like Layla and Majnun, and he skilfully breathed life into mythical characters from literature based on his own imagination. This revolutionary approach allowed him to create a unique visual language that merged traditional and modern styles, thereby rejuvenating the art of Persian miniature painting and establishing a new paradigm for future artists.

Ostad Hossein Behzad: The Master Artist

Born in 1894 in Tehran, Hossein Behzad was introduced to art by his father, Mirza Fazlollah Isfahani, a skilled painter and pen maker. Following his father’s demise, the young Behzad continued his education under his father’s student, Hasan Agha. By 18, Behzad had achieved such proficiency in painting that he opened his own studio, replicating the works of artists like Hasan Abbasi and Kamal-ol-Molk with such precision that distinguishing the original from the copy was a difficult task.

In 1935, Behzad traveled to France, visiting various museums and drawing inspiration from the artworks he observed. This experience facilitated a fundamental shift in his approach to Persian miniatures, integrating elements of Western art, such as perspective and anatomically accurate human figures, into his work. His innovative approach breathed new life into this traditional art form, effectively modernizing it without compromising its intrinsic charm.

Behzad held several exhibitions both within Iran and internationally. He passed away in 1968 and was laid to rest at the Ein-ol-doleh cemetery in Tehran.

Location

The museum is situated in the northern part of Tehran, within the affluent district of Zaferanieh and Darband. You’ll find it at the end of Shahid Kamal Taheri Street, in the Sa’dabad Palace complex.

Hours of Operation and Entry Fees

The museum is open from 9:00 AM to 6:45 PM in spring and summer, and during autumn and winter, the hours change from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM. The entry fee is reasonable, making it a perfect addition to any budget-conscious traveler’s itinerary.

Accessibility

Personal Vehicle: The museum is accessible via Valiasr Street, Shahid Fallahi Street (Zafaranieh), and at the end of Shahid Kamal Taheri Street within the Sa’dabad Palace.

Metro: Take line 1 to Tajrish station, then hire a taxi to Zafaranieh, at the end of Kamal Taheri Street.

Bus: Take line 7 BRT to Bagh Ferdows station. You must walk about a kilometer to reach the Sa’dabad Palace complex, where the museum is located. It is uphill, remember!

Experience the fascinating artistic legacy of Ostad Hossein Behzad, explore the evolution of Persian miniatures, and immerse yourself in Iran’s rich art culture at the Ostad Hossein Behzad Museum.