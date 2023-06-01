Khanat Caravanserai in Tehran

Introduction

Hey! Did you know Khanat Caravanserai, a magnificent historical site located in the bustling Molavi, Shush, and Khani Abad districts in downtown Tehran, offers a rich insight into the city’s past.

A Deep Dive into the History of Khanat Caravanserai

Originally, built during the reign of Naser al-Din Shah in 1845, Khanat Caravanserai was the most expansive building constructed in Tehran during that period. With a sprawling area of 10,500 square meters, this historical caravanserai was built on the path to the shrine of Shah Abdul Azim and on the Silk Road.

Interestingly, the only decoration used in this caravanserai is brickwork, contributing to its unique architectural style. Initially, the caravanserai had a stable for four-legged animals. As you proceed, you enter a corridor with a dome-shaped ceiling that leads to the main courtyard of the caravanserai. This central area is surrounded by 54 rooms.

A Hub for Shoppers and Foodies

Today, the rooms inside the caravanserai have been converted into dried fruit shops. There’s also a very beautiful restaurant with a delightful ambiance for visitors to enjoy. The caravanserai’s entrance gate stands 5 meters tall, constructed from Russian wood. The door is adorned with 40 flower nails, making for intriguing and eye-catching detail. The entrance hall of this caravanserai provides access to the Amin al-Sultan Bazaar.

National Registration of Khanat Caravanserai

The Caravanserai has been recognized as a national heritage site, registered under the number 10418 in 2003.

Visitor Information

Address and Opening Hours of Khanat Caravanserai

The Caravanserai is located at Molavi Street, Saheb Jam Street, Hatami Street, Tehran. It is open daily from 6:00 to 20:00. The duration of the visit is typically 1 to 2 hours, and entry is free of charge.

Access and Transportation

By Vehicle: The Khanat Caravanserai is located on Hatami Street, accessible via Molavi and Saheb Jam Streets.

By Metro: Visitors can use Metro Line 7, get off at Mohammadiyeh Station, and take a short walk to Saheb Jam Street. After a little more walking on Saheb Jam Street, you’ll reach Hatami Street, where the Khanat Caravanserai is located.

By Bus: Utilizing BRT Line 2, visitors should get off at Saadat Station, then walk to Saheb Jam Street. Continue straight on Saheb Jam Street until you reach Hatami Street. The Khanat Caravanserai is located on Hatami Street.