National Museum of Iran National Museum of Iran in Tehran

Introduction to the National Museum of Iran

Step into a world filled with rich historical artefacts and architectural brilliance at the National Museum of Iran.

The museum is situated in Tehran’s bustling downtown and is a testament to the country’s rich history.

We invite you to embark on a journey spanning hundreds of thousands of years.

Be sure to also check out 30 Tir (Si Tir) Street on the side of the National Museum of Iran, it has a great collection of food trucks and coffee shops to try out.

A Brief History of the National Museum of Iran

The National Museum of Iran comprises two distinct sections: the Museum of Ancient Iran and the Museum of Islamic Archaeology and Art.

Reza Shah Pahlavi commissioned the museum’s design in 1939.

The design was inspired by ancient Iranian architecture, specifically drawing from the Kasra Arch at the Sasanian-era palace in Ctesiphon (now in Iraq).

The imposing structure houses an impressive Ivan (portal) spanning 25 x 35 meters, supported by soaring 50-meter-high columns.

The museum is spread across three levels: a basement storage area and two exhibit floors dedicated to ancient Iran and post-Islamic artifacts.

An Evolving Collection

Over the years, the museum’s collection expanded, necessitating an extension. In 1958, an Anthropology Museum was added to preserve and showcase Iran’s diverse cultural heritage.

However, by 1996, the increasing number of antiquities demanded the repurposing of this space for post-Islamic artifacts.

The National Museum now exclusively houses antiquities from ancient times, some dating back between 200,000 to 1 million years, found in regions such as modern-day Mashhad, Mahabad, and Gilan.

These artifacts offer a glimpse into the Paleolithic, Neolithic, and Iron Ages.

Note: For foreign tourists, the museum entry ticket costs 1,000,000 Rials (approximately 10 USD).

National Registry

In recognition of its historical significance, the museum building was registered in Iran’s National Heritage list on November 17, 1996, under registration number 1765.

Visiting the National Museum of Iran

Personal Vehicles

The National Museum of Iran is located at Tehran, Imam Khomeini Square, Imam Khomeini Street, the beginning of 30 Tir Street, Professor Hesabi Street, Number One.

Metro

Take Metro Line 1 and disembark at Hasanabad Station. The museum is a 500-meter walk from this station at the beginning of 30 Tir Street. Once inside 30 Tir Street, turn into Professor Hesabi Street where the museum is at Number One.

Museum Hours

Spring and Summer: 9:00 AM – 10:00 PM. Autumn and Winter: 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM.

Plan a visit between 2 to 6 hours to explore this historical gem fully.

Entry Price

The museum’s entry ticket price is considered affordable, with the average ticket price being 100,000 Rials (approximately 1 USD).

Website

For more information about the museum, visit their website: irannationalmuseum.ir/en

Discover the grandeur of Iran’s rich history at the National Museum – a must-visit for history buffs and curious minds alike.