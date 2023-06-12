Vegan Restaurants in Tehran: A Guide

If you’re a vegan traveler worried about finding suitable dining options in Iran, we’ve got you covered.

Tehran, the bustling capital city, offers a vibrant food scene with several exceptional vegan restaurants that will impress even the most devoted carnivores. In this article, we’ve compiled a list of the top five vegan restaurants in Tehran, Iran, to help you discover the best plant-based cuisine the city has to offer.

Exploring Vegan Cuisine in Tehran

Tehran boasts a wide array of vegan dining options, ranging from healthy salads and sprouts to delectable vegan kebabs and fast-food joints. Whether you’re a vegetarian, vegan, or simply seeking plant-based alternatives, Tehran’s culinary landscape has something for everyone.

Let’s dive into our handpicked selection of the finest vegan restaurants, featuring both fully vegan establishments and vegetarian eateries with vegan-friendly choices. These venues promise to deliver exceptional plant-based dining experiences in Tehran.

Zamin Café & Restaurant

Located in the western part of Tehran, Zamin Café & Restaurant is renowned as one of the city’s premier vegetarian dining destinations. Inspired by nature, its interior design creates a harmonious atmosphere.

The restaurant’s motto, “Completely vegetarian food equals excellent food,” is reflected in its wooden decor and natural elements. The menu offers various vegetarian and international dishes, including burgers, pizzas, sushi, and even vegetarian kebabs. Zamin Café & Restaurant also allows you to purchase plant-based ingredients to recreate these delightful dishes at home.

Location:

Pardisan apartment building, Sima-ye-Iran Street, Shahrak-e-Gharb, Tehran, Iran

Opening Hours:

Monday to Sunday, 10:00 am – 11:30 pm

Ananda Vegan Cafe and Restaurant: A Tranquil Haven for Vegan Gastronomy

Situated in the northeast part of Tehran, Ananda Vegan Cafe and Restaurant stands out as a leading vegan culinary hub. This establishment offers an extensive menu featuring both international and traditional vegan dishes.

From kebabs to pizzas, Ananda has something to satisfy every craving. The restaurant’s evergreen ambiance creates an oasis of tranquility, allowing you to enjoy a fresh and vibrant dining experience throughout the year.

Their menu includes vegan soups, pasta, Persian stews, appetizers, desserts, and even vegan fast food options. Ananda Vegan Cafe and Restaurant is the ideal place for those seeking delicious and healthy food in a serene environment.

Location:

No:18, South Ekhtiarieh, Pasdaran St, Tehran, Iran

Opening Hours:

Monday to Sunday, 12:00 noon – 11:00 pm

Khaneye Honarmandan (Artists Forum) Vegan Restaurant

Situated next to the famous Iranian Artist Forum, Khaneye Honarmandan Vegan Restaurant has been serving various Persian dishes for over a decade. Known as the “Iran Shahr” restaurant, it is conveniently located on Taleghani Street, close to historical sites.

The menu features a wide variety of pizzas, Chelokebabs, soups, and many other vegan delights. The restaurant’s simple yet relaxing environment is complemented by its proximity to a beautiful garden within the Iranian Artist Forum.

Khaneye Honarmandan Vegan Restaurant guarantees not only great vegan food but also an enjoyable dining experience.

Location:

Tehran Province, Tehran, Baghe Honarmandan، Iranshahr St, Iran

Opening Hours:

Monday to Sunday, 11:00 am – 11:00 pm

Pure: Where French Cafe Vibes Meet Vegan Gastronomy

Nestled in ASP Towers, Pure Vegan Restaurant captivates visitors with its unique French-inspired decoration. The warm and inviting white-themed environment adorned with flowers creates a charming ambiance. Pure exclusively offers a vegetarian and vegan menu, and its English-speaking staff makes it a popular choice among tourists. The restaurant’s delicious food, skilled team, and friendly atmosphere have contributed to its status as one of Tehran’s most popular vegan hotspots.

Location:

Tehran, 64th St, ASP Towers

Opening Hours:

Monday to Sunday, 9:00 am – 11:30 pm

Tilit: A Surprising Twist on Traditional Persian Dizzi

While Dizzi, a traditional Persian dish, typically includes meat, Tilit has successfully crafted a menu for both vegetarians and meat-eaters. Located on Sa’adi Street, this restaurant offers a variety of Dizzi dishes served in traditional earthen pottery. Tilit beautifully combines modernization and tradition in its inviting environment. Whether you’re a vegetarian or an adventurous meat-eater, Tilit provides a unique culinary experience.

Location:

North Saadi No. 194 Mesbah Ave, Tehran 11369 Iran

Opening Hours:

Monday to Sunday, 12:00 am – 12:00 pm

Mehr Mitra Vegan Cafe Restaurant: A Haven of Plant-Based Delights in Tehran

Looking for a top-notch vegan restaurant in Tehran? Look no further than Mehr Mitra Vegan Cafe Restaurant, with two branches in Lavasan and Niavaran. This establishment is considered one of the best plant-based restaurants in the city, offering a delightful dining experience both indoors and outdoors. With its beautiful and charming design, Mehr Mitra Vegan Cafe Restaurant welcomes guests with a variety of plant-based dishes and even serves a breakfast menu on Fridays.

Discover the Delights of Mehr Mitra Vegan Cafe Restaurant

Step into a world of delicious and nutritious vegan cuisine at Mehr Mitra Vegan Cafe Restaurant. With a focus on plant-based dishes, this restaurant caters to the growing demand for vegan-friendly options in Tehran. Whether you’re a vegan, vegetarian, or simply looking to explore the world of plant-based eating, Mehr Mitra Vegan Cafe Restaurant has something to satisfy every palate.

Enjoy the Beautiful Ambiance

The restaurant’s stunning and inviting design creates a warm and welcoming atmosphere for guests. The interior features two spacious dining halls, where you can relax and savor your meal in a tranquil setting. The aesthetic appeal of Mehr Mitra Vegan Cafe Restaurant adds to the overall dining experience, making it an ideal spot for a memorable meal with friends or loved ones.

Visit for a Relaxing Friday Breakfast

On Fridays, Mehr Mitra Vegan Cafe Restaurant offers a special breakfast menu, allowing guests to start their weekend on a delicious note. Indulge in a range of vegan breakfast options, including hearty dishes, freshly baked bread, and aromatic beverages. Whether you prefer a savory or sweet breakfast, Mehr Mitra Vegan Cafe Restaurant has you covered.

For more information and to explore their menu, visit the official website of Mehr Mitra Vegan Cafe Restaurant at www.mehremitra.com.

Addresses:

Lavasan Branch: Bosti Boulevard, Lavasan, Tehran

Niavaran Branch: Jamaran, Sabzi Street, No. 16, Tehran

Vegishim Vegan Restaurant

Vegshim, formerly known as Grilland, is the pioneer of vegan fast food in Tehran. It offers a delightful selection of plant-based fast food options that will satisfy your cravings. The menu features a variety of pizzas, sandwiches, burgers, snacks, lasagna, pasta, and salads, all crafted with vegan ingredients and bursting with flavor.

Vegan Gishim provides a convenient and tasty solution for those looking to enjoy vegan fast food in Tehran. Whether you’re in the mood for a satisfying pizza, a hearty burger, or a refreshing salad, Vegan Gishim has got you covered. Visit this vegan fast food hotspot and indulge in their flavorful creations made with love and compassion for both your taste buds and the planet.

Operating hours: Open daily except for Sundays, from 11:30 AM to 10:30 PM.

Phone number: +98 21 88561008

Address: No. 32, East Arghavan (Abassi Anari), Modarresi North, Darya Boulevard, Saadat Abad, Tehran (View on Map)

Discover Tehran’s Vegan Delights

For vegans and plant-based enthusiasts, Tehran offers a vibrant food scene with diverse vegan restaurants catering to various tastes and preferences.

These five establishments, each with its unique charm, provide an array of options for enjoying delicious vegan cuisine in the heart of Iran’s capital. Whether you’re a local or a traveller exploring Tehran, venture into these vegan havens to savor the finest plant-based delights the city has to offer.

