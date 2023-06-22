Islamic Era Museum in Tehran

The Grand Entrance

Welcoming you to the National Museum of Iran, founded in 1996, is a versatile meeting and exhibition hall on the first floor. With rotating exhibits, this space showcases the diverse facets of Islamic culture and history, making it a must-visit for every museum-goer.

Quran Museum: A Treasure Trove of Ancient Manuscripts

At the heart of this museum lies the remarkable Qur’an Museum. Home to Qur’an manuscripts from the 10th to 14th centuries, it offers a unique glimpse into the evolution of Islamic scripture and calligraphy.

Period Literature: A Journey through Time

Adjacent to the Qur’an Museum, marvel at a collection of 20 hand-written books from the 20th century, featuring an array of scientific, literary, and historical knowledge. This enlightening journey through time is meticulously organized by subject and period.

Masterpieces of Miniature Art and Calligraphy

The walls surrounding the central hall serve as a canvas for beautiful works of miniature art and calligraphy, from renowned schools such as Shiraz, Isfahan, Harat, India, and Mongolia. Discover the works of celebrated calligraphy masters like Mir Emad, Mohammad Saleh, Mir Ali, and Abdolmajid.

Astronomy Through the Ages

The museum also houses a captivating collection of astronomical instruments, including astrolabes from the 11th century up until the end of the Qajar era. The most ancient astrolabe, crafted by Mohammad Ben Hamed Isfahani in 1170, is a standout exhibit.

Exquisite Glassworks and Medical Instruments

Step into a world of delicate craftsmanship with an array of glass works and medical instruments. Marvel at the peak of the art of glass blowing during the early Islamic and Seljuk eras, a sight that will leave you awe-struck.

A Light on History

The museum is also home to a vibrant collection of light fixtures, fastening tools, and lacquered, colored objects that illuminate the evolution of design and utility across centuries.

The Clay and Ceramic Hall: Art in Evolution

In the Clay and Ceramic Hall, you can trace the path of pottery art from the first Islamic centuries to the end of the Qajar era, showcasing the rise and fall of this creative tradition.

The Textile Hall: Threads of History

The Textile Hall exhibits an array of stunning Islamic-era fabrics. Discover silk, brocade, hand-woven pieces, carpets, and prayer rugs, dated from the 15th to the 19th century AD.

The third floor of the museum unveils a fascinating collection of metalwork and coins from various Islamic eras. These coins, inscribed with the names of caliphs and mint locations, serve as an invaluable testament to history.

A Piece of History: The Book-Selling Pavilion

Take home a piece of your museum experience from the book-selling pavilion. Offering an assortment of books on pottery, architecture, and crafts, along with posters, designs, and brochures, it’s the perfect stop before you conclude your visit.

Plan Your Visit

Open daily except Mondays and certain national holidays, with an entry fee of just 1000000 Rials.

The opening hours are from 9:00 to 18:00 from March 21 to September 22, and from 9:00 to 17:00 from September 23 to March 20.

Entrance is free on World Museum Day, May 18th!

Plan your visit today and delve into the treasures of Islamic heritage at the National Museum of Iran.

Location: Navigating Your Way

The National Museum of Iran is conveniently located in the heart of Tehran, at the corner of Imam Khomeini Avenue and 30th Tir Street. Easily accessible by public and private transportation, it’s a central cultural point in the city’s vibrant landscape.

Whether you’re a local resident or a tourist exploring the city, reaching the museum is a breeze. Several bus lines and subway stations are within walking distance, making your visit both comfortable and convenient.

Surrounded by other notable points of interest, your visit to the museum can easily be paired with a broader exploration of the area’s attractions. Coffee shops, restaurants, and parks in the vicinity offer plenty of options for relaxation and refreshment before or after your visit.

The Museum’s address is as follows:

Tehran, 30th. Tir St; Imam Khomeini Ave. Tel: +98 21 66702061-66

For more details, visit their website at www.nationalmuseumofiran.ir. Be sure to check out the museum’s timings and holiday closures to plan your visit perfectly. Enjoy your exploration of this wonderful showcase of Islamic heritage!