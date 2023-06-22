In 1931, a unique Armenian-language publication came to life in Tehran, Iran. Named “Alik”, translating to “Wave”, Alik Armenian newspaper was created to ripple through the community, sparking discussions on social, political, literary, and artistic topics.

Interestingly, Alik stands as the second oldest newspaper in Iran, after ‘Ettela’at’, and the only Armenian-language newspaper in the country.

A Symbolic Birth

From what we learned, “Alik” started humbly, beginning as a weekly and monthly publication.

However, its dedication to providing its readers with consistent, quality content led to its transformation into a daily newspaper in 1962, a status it maintains today.

Also, if you are interested, readers around central and Eastern Tehran where the majority of Armenians live in the city can pick up a copy of the paper at many newsstands.

An Integral Pillar of the Armenian Community

Being the sole Armenian-language newspaper in Iran, “Alik” played a pivotal role in the Iranian Armenian community.

Its impact was such that it celebrated its 85th anniversary in 2016, marking a milestone of continuous commitment to public service and information dissemination.

A Dynamic Evolution

Adapting to changing times and the diversified needs of its readers, “Alik” started featuring Persian-language socio-political columns in the summer of 2011.

This initiative, featuring one to two articles weekly, brought a new perspective to the publication and expanded its appeal to a broader audience.

A Reflection of Dedication of Alik Newspaper

In the inaugural editorial of “Alik”, the creators acknowledged the challenging path they had chosen, stating, “We are aware that the journey of publishing thought is a challenging one, yet we accept this heavy responsibility. We believe that ‘Alik’ is obliged, in the face of today’s difficulties, to be useful as far as it can in elevating the cultural level of Iranian Armenians.”

The creators’ deep understanding of their commitment to their community shaped “Alik”‘s mission. They believed in encouraging the Armenian people to contribute to Iran’s elevation while simultaneously improving and enhancing their own cultural understanding.

In the pages of “Alik”, they saw a vision of the East experiencing a grand resurgence. The newspaper was envisioned as a beacon, bringing the vibrant, life-giving message of this cultural awakening to the West. The creators firmly believed that the glorious role of leading this blessed movement would be imprinted with the names of the Persian and Armenian nations.

This is the story of “Alik”, the wave that has been steadily spreading ripples of knowledge, culture, and unity among Iranian Armenians since its inception.

Where to Read Alik Online

Alik is an Armenian-language publication that has been in circulation since 1931, making it a critical part of the Armenian diaspora’s history in Iran. Offering a diverse array of news, culture, and commentary articles, Alik provides a unique Armenian perspective on Iranian affairs. If you’re interested in delving into this resource, here’s how and where you can read Alik online.

Direct Access Through the Website

The most direct way to access Alik is through their official website. The publication maintains a comprehensive online platform that provides easy navigation through their extensive archives. You can read the latest news and updates right from the homepage. To browse past articles, simply use the site’s user-friendly search feature or navigate through the categories listed in the site’s menu.

Social Media Platforms

Like many publications today, Alik has a presence on various social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. These platforms are regularly updated with snippets of news, features, and links to full articles on the main website. Following their social media accounts will ensure you stay up-to-date with the latest stories.

Ալիք Օնլայնը կարդալը

Ալիքը հայերեն լեզվով պատմական լրատվություն է, որը գործում է 1931 թվականից։ Պարագայում կատարած բազմաթիվ լուրերի, մշակութային ու մեկնաբանության հոդվածների միջոցով Ալիքը տալիս է հայկական տեսանկյունը Իրանի դրությունների հարցում։ Եթե դուք ցանկանում եք մուտք ունենալ այս ռեսուրսի մեջ, այստեղ են ներկայացված այն տեղերը, որտեղ դուք կարող եք կարդալ Ալիքը օնլայն։