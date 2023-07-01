Tehran Hotel Guide: Remis Airport Hotel

Welcome to Remis Airport Hotel, a modern and comfortable hotel perfect for both business and entertainment purposes. Located just minutes away from the Imam Khomeini International Airport, our hotel offers convenience and affordability to travelers seeking a convenient place to stay in Tehran.

Location and Accessibility

One of the best features of Remis Airport Hotel is its strategic location. Situated in close proximity to the airport, our hotel offers easy access for travelers arriving or departing from Tehran. The glass bridge provides a seamless connection between the hotel and the airport, allowing guests to reach the hotel in no time.

Comfortable and Modern Rooms

Enjoy a relaxing stay in our modern and well-appointed rooms. Whether you’re traveling solo or with a group, we have a variety of room options to suit your needs. All rooms come with private bathrooms, air conditioning, and complimentary Wi-Fi, ensuring a comfortable and convenient experience.

Professional and Friendly Staff

Our dedicated staff is committed to providing exceptional service and ensuring your stay is as pleasant as possible. From assisting with transportation arrangements to addressing any inquiries or requests, our professional and friendly staff is always ready to assist you.

Remis Rooms: Your Choice of Comfort

Choose from a range of comfortable and well-appointed rooms at Remis Airport Hotel. Our offerings include:

Standard Rooms : Ideal for solo travelers or those on a budget, these rooms provide all the essentials for a comfortable stay, including a cozy bed, private bathroom, and complimentary Wi-Fi.

: Ideal for solo travelers or those on a budget, these rooms provide all the essentials for a comfortable stay, including a cozy bed, private bathroom, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Deluxe Rooms : For guests seeking extra space and added amenities, our deluxe rooms offer a larger space, a seating area, and a mini-fridge. Enjoy stunning city views from these rooms.

: For guests seeking extra space and added amenities, our deluxe rooms offer a larger space, a seating area, and a mini-fridge. Enjoy stunning city views from these rooms. Suites: Indulge in luxury and comfort in our spacious suites. Featuring separate living and sleeping areas, along with additional amenities like a Jacuzzi and a balcony, our suites provide an elevated experience for discerning guests.

Remis Restaurant: A Delightful Culinary Experience

Savor a delightful dining experience at our on-site restaurant. Our menu offers a diverse selection of Iranian and international dishes to satisfy every palate. Enjoy traditional Iranian specialties, such as sabzi polo mahi (herbed rice with fish) and ghormeh sabzi (herb stew with meat), or explore international options like grilled chicken and seafood. Vegetarian options are also available.

Remis Coffeeshop: Relax and Unwind

Take a moment to unwind at our cozy coffeeshop. Enjoy a cup of traditional Iranian tea or indulge in a variety of international coffees, accompanied by freshly baked pastries and light snacks. The comfortable ambiance and outdoor terrace with city views provide the perfect setting for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Where is the Remis Hotel Tehran?

With its convenient location, comfortable rooms, excellent dining options, and inviting coffeeshop, Remis Airport Hotel is the ideal choice for both business and leisure travelers seeking a pleasant and enjoyable stay in Tehran. Experience the warm hospitality and modern amenities at Remis Airport Hotel during your visit to Tehran. Book your stay today and discover the perfect blend of convenience and comfort.

Book Remis Hotel Here

You can book directly on the hotel website here, as this hotel meets international guidelines, you will find some of the best and modern accommodation in Tehran for business and pleasure.