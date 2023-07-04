Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport

The recently constructed Imam Khomeini Airport Metro Station is linked to the airport terminal through a pedestrian bridge. Currently, the metro service operates between Imam Khomeini Airport and Shahr-e Aftab Station on line 1 where the Book Fair is held, running from 6:40 am to 1:20 pm. The journey duration is approximately 35 minutes, and the fare for the trip is 75,000 IRR. You can also take a taxi, read our guide here on taxis.

Airside and Landside offers at IKA

Inside Imam Khomeini International Airport, passengers will find a range of facilities and services to meet their needs. Whether arriving or departing, there are convenient amenities available. For transportation, taxis and car rental services are readily accessible. Passengers can also visit the currency exchange point, mobile operator booths, and airline offices for any necessary arrangements.

To satisfy hunger or enjoy a quick meal, there are several cafes within the airport. Cafe Tehroon offers a breakfast menu and light snacks, while Amir Chocolate provides a selection of beverages and desserts. For those craving fast food, BurgerLand offers Iranian-style options. Additionally, passengers have the opportunity to shop for souvenirs or explore the duty-free shop before their flight.

Read our guide to the visa on arrival at Tehran Airport Guide to Visa on arrival.

Hotels near Imam Khomeini International Airport

For travelers seeking convenient accommodation near Imam Khomeini International Airport, there are two hotels located within walking distance. The 4-star* Remis Hotel and 5-star* Rexan Hotel are situated in the same building and connected to the airport terminal via a pedestrian bridge. This proximity makes them ideal for those with long layovers or a preference for easy access to the airport.

Both hotels offer flexible options for short stays, allowing guests to book rooms for either 3 or 6 hours. This allows travelers to rest and relax during their journey as needed. Additionally, 24-hour stays are also available for those requiring a longer stay.

Guests can expect world-class service and comfortable accommodations at these hotels. Whether you’re looking to unwind during a layover or seeking a cozy place to rest before continuing your trip, the former Ibis and Novotel Hotels near Imam Khomeini International Airport provide a convenient and welcoming stay.

Guide on changing money at IKA Airport



Business Class Lounge at Tehran Airport Terminal 1

There are two business class lounges in Terminal 1 of IKA Airport, you can find them airside once you travel through immigration on the lower floor down the escalator. However, there is a better option if you are flying in or flying out business through the CIP Terminal next door.



CIP Terminal for Flying in and Flying out of Tehran

The best reason to pay the extra to use the CIP terminal, is to avoid the the queues and and immigration lines on both incoming and going.

Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKA) hosts a dedicated CIP (Commercially Important Persons) Terminal, which is a standalone building located approximately 500m away from the main terminal. The CIP Lounge is designed to cater to VIPs and premium passengers and is open 24 hours a day.

Upon arrival at the CIP Terminal, passengers are greeted by an agent who processes their check-in, bypassing the usual crowds at the main terminal. The CIP Terminal also handles immigration procedures behind the scenes, returning the passenger’s stamped passport upon boarding the flight​​. But you can pay to get in and it is worth it! Trust us.

The CIP Terminal is composed of two floors. Officially, the ground floor caters to business class passengers, while the top floor is designated for First Class passengers. However, this separation is not strictly enforced, and both floors provide similar amenities and features.

Just a word of warning, no third-party can book the airport CIP, there have been reports of fraudsters taking money, Living in Tehran advises to use the official site.

Better to use the CIP Terminal

Most amenities such as souvenir shops and banks are located on the ground floor, while the First Class floor offers a more open layout and better views. The terminal boasts a modern, efficient, but somewhat bland design, with effective air conditioning and a variety of seating options including armchairs, sofas, and lounge chairs. However, power outlets are notably lacking​.

The lounge’s buffet offers a modest selection of cold items and snacks such as fruit, olives, pastries, hard-boiled eggs, and mini-sandwiches, along with cooked-to-order omelets available at breakfast time.

As for beverages, soft drinks are available, and an espresso machine is also present. There is no dedicated dining area, and food is typically consumed at the various large coffee tables scattered throughout the lounge. Additional amenities on the ground floor include souvenir stores, banks, and an ATM for Iranian card holders only​.​.