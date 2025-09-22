Tehran Metro 2025: Your Complete Guide to New Stations, Route Changes, and Operating Hours

Tehran’s underground network has undergone significant transformations in 2025, bringing fresh opportunities for residents and visitors to navigate the capital more efficiently. With several new stations operational, improved suburban connections, and major expansion projects on the horizon, the metro system offers reduced journey times, enhanced daily commuting options, and better passenger distribution across lines.

Whether you’re planning your daily work commute or weekend explorations around Tehran, here’s everything you need to know about the latest developments in the city’s metro network.

Recently Opened Stations

The Tehran Metro map for 2025 features several newly operational stations, primarily located on the newer metro lines.

Khorasan Square (Line 6)

Opened on 17 March 2025, Khorasan Square station represents a crucial link in the middle section of Line 6. Featuring traditional Persian-Islamic architecture and positioned at a busy urban junction, this station has significantly shortened access times for southeastern neighbourhoods to the leading network whilst creating faster connections along the northwest-southeast corridor.

With this station’s activation and promises to complete the remaining Line 6 stations, service coverage in the city’s eastern half becomes increasingly comprehensive.

Bahar Shiraz (Line 6)

Another significant addition to Tehran’s metro lines, Bahar Shiraz station commenced operations on 16 March 2024. This station has accelerated access for residents around Shariati Street and surrounding commercial areas to Line 6.

Alongside concurrent openings in Line 6’s northern section, Bahar Shiraz has helped complete this corridor’s connectivity whilst expanding interchange options to other lines. For passengers commuting to the city centre, this station has reduced journey times and dependence on surface transport.

Parand (Line 1 Extension)

The opening of Parand station on 30 November 2023 extended Line 1’s southern reach to Parand New Town, facilitating daily work and educational commutes. Parand residents now enjoy direct access to Tehran’s inner-city network, reducing dependence on cars and buses along this route.

This connection proves particularly important for airport-related journeys and strengthens the rail backbone serving the southern suburbs.

Lines Under Development

Several Tehran Metro lines continue expanding, connecting different parts of the capital to create a more comprehensive underground city network.

Completing Remaining Line 6 Stations

Following Khorasan Square station’s operation, city management has focused on preparing Sarbaz, Ostad Nejatollahi, and 17 Shahrivar Martyrs stations. Completing these links will improve access for densely populated neighbourhoods to Line 6 whilst enhancing its central-eastern connectivity.

Announced schedules indicate a target opening date during 2025.

Tehran Metro Line 7

Line 7 has undergone operational testing in its final sections, with plans announced for opening Takhti Stadium station in the coming months. Adding this station and completing new entrances will integrate Line 7’s southern connection whilst increasing interchange options for southeast residents.

This completion will enhance passenger capacity along Line 7’s east-west corridor.

Eastern Extension of Line 4

Tehran Municipality has announced preliminary agreements for Line 4’s eastern extension, approximately 11 kilometres long with 10 stations, with contract finalisation underway. This project will better connect eastern Tehran to the comprehensive metro network whilst reducing dependence on express buses and shared taxis.

For areas underserved by rail transport, this extension could substantially reduce daily commuting time and costs.

Line 10

Line 10, spanning approximately 43-47 kilometres with over 30 stations, will connect northern and northwestern Tehran to the city’s east, featuring interchanges with existing lines at locations including Tehran Pars, Nobunyad, Exhibition Centre, and District 22.

Official reports indicate excavation progress and project division into eastern and western phases, with sections opening in stages. The expected impact includes relieving traffic from northern highways and shortening cross-city routes.

Metro Operating Hours

According to current announcements, Tehran’s inner-city line services commence from 11 May 2025 following this schedule:

Saturday to Wednesday : 4:30 AM

: 4:30 AM Thursdays : 5:30 AM

: 5:30 AM Fridays: 6:00 AM

Service typically concludes at 22:00 (10:00 PM), though final trains may arrive later.

Line 5 (Tehran-Golshahr) maintains a special schedule, with separate announcements for suburban lines like Parand and Hashtgerd. During specific periods, daily start times may temporarily shift—always check daily notices before travelling.

During special religious and national occasions, metro operating hours may extend.

Busiest Metro Stations

Congestion patterns depend on stations’ interchange status and central city location. April 2025 statistics reveal:

Line 1 : 15 Khordad (busiest station)

: 15 Khordad (busiest station) Line 2 : Imam Khomeini (highest traffic)

: Imam Khomeini (highest traffic) Line 4 : Shahr Theatre (most frequented)

: Shahr Theatre (most frequented) Line 3 : Vali Asr Square

: Vali Asr Square Line 5 : Golshahr

: Golshahr Line 6 : Imam Hossein

: Imam Hossein Line 7: Sanat Square

Daily experience confirms that central interchange stations experience peak density between 7:00-8:00 AM and 17:00-18:00 PM.