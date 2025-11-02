Austrian Airlines resumes Vienna-Tehran flights as Lufthansa plans Frankfurt service

Austrian Airlines will resume direct flights between Vienna and Tehran on November 2, whilst Lufthansa plans to launch a Tehran-Frankfurt service within two months, the head of the Public Relations Office of Imam Khomeini Airport City told ISNA on October 31.

Several airlines stopped flights to Iran in recent years due to the 12-day conflict with Israel as well as earlier European pressure to halt trade with Tehran. However, good news for everyone flying from major hubs as this will add extra capacity to the busy route for those travelling to see the country and visiting friends and family.

The resumption of the Vienna-Tehran route marks a broader reopening of Western European airlines to Iran’s market following a period of interrupted connectivity.

According to the officials, the renewed service aims to restore Iran’s aviation and trade links, which have been hampered by suppressed inbound tourism and business traffic amid regional tensions and regulatory uncertainty.

Ahoura Mohammadi confirmed that the Lufthansa Group will begin direct operations on the Tehran-Frankfurt corridor “within two months” following a meeting between the airport’s chief executive and the Lufthansa station manager in Iran.

Lufthansa had previously cited the volatile Middle East environment and related security risks as reasons for suspending its Tehran service.

The airport operator said the relaunch follows extensive bilateral talks with both carriers, describing the Vienna service as the “first step” and the Frankfurt route as the “next phase.”

Passengers have been advised to monitor airline schedules and travel updates given the fragile geopolitical environment.