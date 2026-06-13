2026 FIFA World Cup: Full Fixture Schedule in Iran Standard Time (IRST)
The 2026 FIFA World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico. For supporters watching from Iran, the time difference is the first hurdle. Iran Standard Time sits two and a half hours ahead of British Summer Time and eight and a half hours ahead of the US East Coast, so most North American evening kick-offs land in the small hours of the following morning in Tehran.
Every kick-off time below has been converted to Iran Standard Time (IRST, UTC+3:30). Where a match starts after midnight in Iran, the listing appears under its US calendar day and is flagged as landing in the early hours of the next day locally. Iran’s three Group G fixtures are highlighted throughout.
Iran’s World Cup Group G fixtures
|Fixture
|Date
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Iran vs New Zealand
|Tuesday, June 16
|4.30am IRST
|Los Angeles, USA
|Belgium vs Iran
|Monday, June 22
|10.30pm IRST
|Los Angeles, USA
|Egypt vs Iran
|Saturday, June 27
|6.30am IRST
|Seattle, USA
Note: the New Zealand and Egypt fixtures both kick off before dawn in Iran, while the Belgium match is a late-evening watch.
Full schedule by day (Iran Standard Time)
Thursday, June 11
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Group A
|Mexico vs South Africa
|10.30pm IRST
|Mexico City, Mexico
Friday, June 12
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Group A
|South Korea vs Czech Republic
|5.30am IRST
|Zapopan, Mexico
|Group B
|Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina
|10.30pm IRST
|Toronto, Canada
Saturday, June 13
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Group D
|USA vs Paraguay
|4.30am IRST
|Los Angeles, USA
|Group B
|Qatar vs Switzerland
|10.30pm IRST
|Santa Clara, USA
|Group C
|Brazil vs Morocco
|1.30am IRST (next day)
|New Jersey, USA
Sunday, June 14
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Group C
|Haiti vs Scotland
|4.30am IRST
|Foxborough, USA
|Group D
|Australia vs Turkey
|7.30am IRST
|Vancouver, Canada
|Group E
|Germany vs Curacao
|8.30pm IRST
|Houston, USA
|Group F
|Netherlands vs Japan
|11.30pm IRST
|Arlington, USA
Monday, June 15
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Group E
|Ivory Coast vs Ecuador
|2.30am IRST
|Philadelphia, USA
|Group F
|Sweden vs Tunisia
|5.30am IRST
|Guadalupe, Mexico
|Group H
|Spain vs Cape Verde
|7.30pm IRST
|Atlanta, USA
|Group G
|Belgium vs Egypt
|10.30pm IRST
|Seattle, USA
|Group H
|Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay
|1.30am IRST (next day)
|Miami, USA
Tuesday, June 16
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Group G
|Iran vs New Zealand ★
|4.30am IRST
|Los Angeles, USA
|Group I
|France vs Senegal
|10.30pm IRST
|New Jersey, USA
|Group I
|Iraq vs Norway
|1.30am IRST (next day)
|Foxborough, USA
Wednesday, June 17
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Group J
|Argentina vs Algeria
|4.30am IRST
|Kansas City, USA
|Group J
|Austria vs Jordan
|7.30am IRST
|Santa Clara, USA
|Group K
|Portugal vs DR Congo
|8.30pm IRST
|Houston, USA
|Group L
|England vs Croatia
|11.30pm IRST
|Arlington, USA
Thursday, June 18
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Group L
|Ghana vs Panama
|2.30am IRST
|Toronto, Canada
|Group K
|Uzbekistan vs Colombia
|5.30am IRST
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Group A
|Czech Republic vs South Africa
|7.30pm IRST
|Atlanta, USA
|Group B
|Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina
|10.30pm IRST
|Los Angeles, USA
|Group B
|Canada vs Qatar
|1.30am IRST (next day)
|Vancouver, Canada
Friday, June 19
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Group A
|Mexico vs South Korea
|4.30am IRST
|Zapopan, Mexico
|Group D
|USA vs Australia
|10.30pm IRST
|Seattle, USA
|Group C
|Scotland vs Morocco
|1.30am IRST (next day)
|Foxborough, USA
Saturday, June 20
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Group C
|Brazil vs Haiti
|4am IRST
|Philadelphia, USA
|Group D
|Turkey vs Paraguay
|6.30am IRST
|Santa Clara, USA
|Group A
|Netherlands vs Sweden
|8.30pm IRST
|Houston, USA
|Group E
|Germany vs Ivory Coast
|11.30pm IRST
|Toronto, Canada
Sunday, June 21
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Group E
|Ecuador vs Curacao
|3.30am IRST
|Kansas City, USA
|Group F
|Tunisia vs Japan
|7.30am IRST
|Guadalupe, Mexico
|Group H
|Spain vs Saudi Arabia
|7.30pm IRST
|Atlanta, USA
|Group G
|Belgium vs Iran ★
|10.30pm IRST
|Los Angeles, USA
|Group H
|Uruguay vs Cape Verde
|1.30am IRST (next day)
|Miami, USA
Monday, June 22
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Group G
|New Zealand vs Egypt
|4.30am IRST
|Vancouver, Canada
|Group J
|Argentina vs Austria
|8.30pm IRST
|Arlington, USA
|Group I
|France vs Iraq
|12.30am IRST (next day)
|Philadelphia, USA
Tuesday, June 23
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Group I
|Norway vs Senegal
|3.30am IRST
|Toronto, Canada
|Group J
|Jordan vs Algeria
|6.30am IRST
|Santa Clara, USA
|Group K
|Portugal vs Uzbekistan
|8.30pm IRST
|Houston, USA
|Group L
|England vs Ghana
|11.30pm IRST
|Foxborough, USA
Wednesday, June 24
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Group L
|Panama vs Croatia
|2.30am IRST
|Foxborough, USA
|Group K
|Colombia vs DR Congo
|5.30am IRST
|Zapopan, Mexico
|Group B
|Switzerland vs Canada
|10.30pm IRST
|Vancouver, Canada
|Group B
|Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Qatar
|10.30pm IRST
|Seattle, USA
|Group C
|Morocco vs Haiti
|1.30am IRST (next day)
|Atlanta, USA
|Group C
|Scotland vs Brazil
|1.30am IRST (next day)
|Miami, USA
Thursday, June 25
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Group A
|South Africa vs South Korea
|4.30am IRST
|Guadalupe, Mexico
|Group A
|Czech Republic vs Mexico
|4.30am IRST
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Group E
|Curacao vs Ivory Coast
|11.30pm IRST
|Philadelphia, USA
|Group E
|Ecuador vs Germany
|11.30pm IRST
|New Jersey, USA
Friday, June 26
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Group F
|Tunisia vs Netherlands
|2.30am IRST
|Kansas City, USA
|Group F
|Japan vs Sweden
|2.30am IRST
|Arlington, USA
|Group D
|Turkey vs USA
|5.30am IRST
|Los Angeles, USA
|Group D
|Paraguay vs Australia
|5.30am IRST
|Santa Clara, USA
|Group I
|Norway vs France
|10.30pm IRST
|Foxborough, USA
|Group I
|Senegal vs Iraq
|10.30pm IRST
|Toronto, Canada
Saturday, June 27
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Group H
|Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia
|3.30am IRST
|Houston, USA
|Group H
|Uruguay vs Spain
|3.30am IRST
|Zapopan, Mexico
|Group G
|New Zealand vs Belgium
|6.30am IRST
|Vancouver, Canada
|Group G
|Egypt vs Iran ★
|6.30am IRST
|Seattle, USA
|Group L
|Panama vs England
|12.30am IRST (next day)
|New Jersey, USA
|Group L
|Croatia vs Ghana
|12.30am IRST (next day)
|Philadelphia, USA
Sunday, June 28
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Group K
|Colombia vs Portugal
|3am IRST
|Miami, USA
|Group K
|DR Congo vs Uzbekistan
|3am IRST
|Atlanta, USA
|Group J
|Algeria vs Austria
|5.30am IRST
|Kansas City, USA
|Group J
|Jordan vs Argentina
|5.30am IRST
|Arlington, USA
|Round of 32
|Match 73: Group A runners-up vs Group B runners-up
|10.30pm IRST
|Los Angeles, USA
Monday, June 29
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Round of 32
|Match 76: Group C winners vs Group F runners-up
|8.30pm IRST
|Houston, USA
|Round of 32
|Match 74: Group E winners vs Group A/B/C/D/F third place
|12am IRST
|Foxborough, USA
Tuesday, June 30
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Round of 32
|Match 75: Group F winners vs Group C runners-up
|4.30am IRST
|Guadalupe, Mexico
|Round of 32
|Match 78: Group E runners-up vs Group I runners-up
|8.30pm IRST
|Arlington, USA
|Round of 32
|Match 77: Group I winners vs Group C/D/F/G/H third place
|12.30am IRST (next day)
|New Jersey, USA
Wednesday, July 1
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Round of 32
|Match 79: Group A winners vs Group C/E/F/H/I third place
|4.30am IRST
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Round of 32
|Match 80: Group L winners vs Group E/H/I/J/K third place
|7.30pm IRST
|Atlanta, USA
|Round of 32
|Match 82: Group G winners vs Group A/E/H/I/J third place
|11.30pm IRST
|Seattle, USA
Thursday, July 2
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Round of 32
|Match 81: Group D winners vs Group B/E/F/I/J third place
|3.30am IRST
|Santa Clara, USA
|Round of 32
|Match 84: Group H winners vs Group J runners-up
|10.30pm IRST
|Los Angeles, USA
Friday, July 3
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Round of 32
|Match 83: Group K runners-up vs Group L runners-up
|2.30am IRST
|Toronto, Canada
|Round of 32
|Match 85: Group B winners vs Group E/F/G/I/J third place
|6.30am IRST
|Vancouver, Canada
|Round of 32
|Match 88: Group D runners-up vs Group G runners-up
|9.30pm IRST
|Arlington, USA
|Round of 32
|Match 86: Group J winners vs Group H runners-up
|1.30am IRST (next day)
|Miami, USA
Saturday, July 4
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Round of 32
|Match 87: Group K winners vs Group D/E/I/J/L third place
|5am IRST
|Kansas City, USA
|Round of 16
|Match 90: Match 73 winners vs Match 75 winners
|8.30pm IRST
|Houston, USA
|Round of 16
|Match 89: Match 74 winners vs Match 77 winners
|12.30am IRST (next day)
|Philadelphia, USA
Sunday, July 5
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Round of 16
|Match 91: Match 76 winners vs Match 78 winners
|11.30pm IRST
|New Jersey, USA
Monday, July 6
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Round of 16
|Match 92: Match 79 winners vs Match 80 winners
|3.30am IRST
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Round of 16
|Match 93: Match 83 winners vs Match 84 winners
|10.30pm IRST
|Arlington, USA
Tuesday, July 7
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Round of 16
|Match 94: Match 81 winners vs Match 82 winners
|3.30am IRST
|Seattle, USA
|Round of 16
|Match 95: Match 86 winners vs Match 88 winners
|7.30pm IRST
|Atlanta, USA
|Round of 16
|Match 96: Match 85 winners vs Match 87 winners
|11.30pm IRST
|Vancouver, Canada
Thursday, July 9
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Quarter-final
|Match 97: Match 89 winners vs Match 90 winners
|11.30pm IRST
|Foxborough, USA
Friday, July 10
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Quarter-final
|Match 98: Match 93 winners vs Match 94 winners
|10.30pm IRST
|Los Angeles, USA
Saturday, July 11
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Quarter-final
|Match 99: Match 91 winners vs Match 92 winners
|12.30am IRST (next day)
|Miami, USA
Sunday, July 12
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Quarter-final
|Match 100: Match 95 winners vs Match 96 winners
|4.30am IRST
|Kansas City, USA
Tuesday, July 14
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Semi-final
|Match 101: Match 97 winners vs Match 98 winners
|10.30pm IRST
|Arlington, USA
Wednesday, July 15
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Semi-final
|Match 102: Match 99 winners vs Match 100 winners
|10.30pm IRST
|Atlanta, USA
Saturday, July 18
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Third-place play-off
|Match 103: Match 101 losers vs Match 102 losers
|12.30am IRST (next day)
|Miami, USA
Sunday, July 19
|Competition
|Fixture
|Kick-off (IRST)
|Venue
|Final
|Match 104: Match 101 winners vs Match 102 winners
|10.30pm IRST
|New Jersey, USA
All times are Iran Standard Time (IRST, UTC+3:30), converted from UK British Summer Time. ★ denotes an Iran fixture. “Next day” indicates a kick-off that falls in the early hours of the following calendar day in Iran. Fixtures and times are subject to change by FIFA.