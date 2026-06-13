The 2026 FIFA World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico. For supporters watching from Iran, the time difference is the first hurdle. Iran Standard Time sits two and a half hours ahead of British Summer Time and eight and a half hours ahead of the US East Coast, so most North American evening kick-offs land in the small hours of the following morning in Tehran.

Every kick-off time below has been converted to Iran Standard Time (IRST, UTC+3:30). Where a match starts after midnight in Iran, the listing appears under its US calendar day and is flagged as landing in the early hours of the next day locally. Iran’s three Group G fixtures are highlighted throughout.

Iran’s World Cup Group G fixtures

Fixture Date Kick-off (IRST) Venue Iran vs New Zealand Tuesday, June 16 4.30am IRST Los Angeles, USA Belgium vs Iran Monday, June 22 10.30pm IRST Los Angeles, USA Egypt vs Iran Saturday, June 27 6.30am IRST Seattle, USA

Note: the New Zealand and Egypt fixtures both kick off before dawn in Iran, while the Belgium match is a late-evening watch.

Full schedule by day (Iran Standard Time)

Thursday, June 11

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Group A Mexico vs South Africa 10.30pm IRST Mexico City, Mexico

Friday, June 12

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Group A South Korea vs Czech Republic 5.30am IRST Zapopan, Mexico Group B Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina 10.30pm IRST Toronto, Canada

Saturday, June 13

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Group D USA vs Paraguay 4.30am IRST Los Angeles, USA Group B Qatar vs Switzerland 10.30pm IRST Santa Clara, USA Group C Brazil vs Morocco 1.30am IRST (next day) New Jersey, USA

Sunday, June 14

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Group C Haiti vs Scotland 4.30am IRST Foxborough, USA Group D Australia vs Turkey 7.30am IRST Vancouver, Canada Group E Germany vs Curacao 8.30pm IRST Houston, USA Group F Netherlands vs Japan 11.30pm IRST Arlington, USA

Monday, June 15

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Group E Ivory Coast vs Ecuador 2.30am IRST Philadelphia, USA Group F Sweden vs Tunisia 5.30am IRST Guadalupe, Mexico Group H Spain vs Cape Verde 7.30pm IRST Atlanta, USA Group G Belgium vs Egypt 10.30pm IRST Seattle, USA Group H Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay 1.30am IRST (next day) Miami, USA

Tuesday, June 16

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Group G Iran vs New Zealand ★ 4.30am IRST Los Angeles, USA Group I France vs Senegal 10.30pm IRST New Jersey, USA Group I Iraq vs Norway 1.30am IRST (next day) Foxborough, USA

Wednesday, June 17

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Group J Argentina vs Algeria 4.30am IRST Kansas City, USA Group J Austria vs Jordan 7.30am IRST Santa Clara, USA Group K Portugal vs DR Congo 8.30pm IRST Houston, USA Group L England vs Croatia 11.30pm IRST Arlington, USA

Thursday, June 18

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Group L Ghana vs Panama 2.30am IRST Toronto, Canada Group K Uzbekistan vs Colombia 5.30am IRST Mexico City, Mexico Group A Czech Republic vs South Africa 7.30pm IRST Atlanta, USA Group B Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina 10.30pm IRST Los Angeles, USA Group B Canada vs Qatar 1.30am IRST (next day) Vancouver, Canada

Friday, June 19

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Group A Mexico vs South Korea 4.30am IRST Zapopan, Mexico Group D USA vs Australia 10.30pm IRST Seattle, USA Group C Scotland vs Morocco 1.30am IRST (next day) Foxborough, USA

Saturday, June 20

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Group C Brazil vs Haiti 4am IRST Philadelphia, USA Group D Turkey vs Paraguay 6.30am IRST Santa Clara, USA Group A Netherlands vs Sweden 8.30pm IRST Houston, USA Group E Germany vs Ivory Coast 11.30pm IRST Toronto, Canada

Sunday, June 21

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Group E Ecuador vs Curacao 3.30am IRST Kansas City, USA Group F Tunisia vs Japan 7.30am IRST Guadalupe, Mexico Group H Spain vs Saudi Arabia 7.30pm IRST Atlanta, USA Group G Belgium vs Iran ★ 10.30pm IRST Los Angeles, USA Group H Uruguay vs Cape Verde 1.30am IRST (next day) Miami, USA

Monday, June 22

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Group G New Zealand vs Egypt 4.30am IRST Vancouver, Canada Group J Argentina vs Austria 8.30pm IRST Arlington, USA Group I France vs Iraq 12.30am IRST (next day) Philadelphia, USA

Tuesday, June 23

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Group I Norway vs Senegal 3.30am IRST Toronto, Canada Group J Jordan vs Algeria 6.30am IRST Santa Clara, USA Group K Portugal vs Uzbekistan 8.30pm IRST Houston, USA Group L England vs Ghana 11.30pm IRST Foxborough, USA

Wednesday, June 24

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Group L Panama vs Croatia 2.30am IRST Foxborough, USA Group K Colombia vs DR Congo 5.30am IRST Zapopan, Mexico Group B Switzerland vs Canada 10.30pm IRST Vancouver, Canada Group B Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Qatar 10.30pm IRST Seattle, USA Group C Morocco vs Haiti 1.30am IRST (next day) Atlanta, USA Group C Scotland vs Brazil 1.30am IRST (next day) Miami, USA

Thursday, June 25

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Group A South Africa vs South Korea 4.30am IRST Guadalupe, Mexico Group A Czech Republic vs Mexico 4.30am IRST Mexico City, Mexico Group E Curacao vs Ivory Coast 11.30pm IRST Philadelphia, USA Group E Ecuador vs Germany 11.30pm IRST New Jersey, USA

Friday, June 26

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Group F Tunisia vs Netherlands 2.30am IRST Kansas City, USA Group F Japan vs Sweden 2.30am IRST Arlington, USA Group D Turkey vs USA 5.30am IRST Los Angeles, USA Group D Paraguay vs Australia 5.30am IRST Santa Clara, USA Group I Norway vs France 10.30pm IRST Foxborough, USA Group I Senegal vs Iraq 10.30pm IRST Toronto, Canada

Saturday, June 27

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Group H Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia 3.30am IRST Houston, USA Group H Uruguay vs Spain 3.30am IRST Zapopan, Mexico Group G New Zealand vs Belgium 6.30am IRST Vancouver, Canada Group G Egypt vs Iran ★ 6.30am IRST Seattle, USA Group L Panama vs England 12.30am IRST (next day) New Jersey, USA Group L Croatia vs Ghana 12.30am IRST (next day) Philadelphia, USA

Sunday, June 28

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Group K Colombia vs Portugal 3am IRST Miami, USA Group K DR Congo vs Uzbekistan 3am IRST Atlanta, USA Group J Algeria vs Austria 5.30am IRST Kansas City, USA Group J Jordan vs Argentina 5.30am IRST Arlington, USA Round of 32 Match 73: Group A runners-up vs Group B runners-up 10.30pm IRST Los Angeles, USA

Monday, June 29

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Round of 32 Match 76: Group C winners vs Group F runners-up 8.30pm IRST Houston, USA Round of 32 Match 74: Group E winners vs Group A/B/C/D/F third place 12am IRST Foxborough, USA

Tuesday, June 30

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Round of 32 Match 75: Group F winners vs Group C runners-up 4.30am IRST Guadalupe, Mexico Round of 32 Match 78: Group E runners-up vs Group I runners-up 8.30pm IRST Arlington, USA Round of 32 Match 77: Group I winners vs Group C/D/F/G/H third place 12.30am IRST (next day) New Jersey, USA

Wednesday, July 1

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Round of 32 Match 79: Group A winners vs Group C/E/F/H/I third place 4.30am IRST Mexico City, Mexico Round of 32 Match 80: Group L winners vs Group E/H/I/J/K third place 7.30pm IRST Atlanta, USA Round of 32 Match 82: Group G winners vs Group A/E/H/I/J third place 11.30pm IRST Seattle, USA

Thursday, July 2

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Round of 32 Match 81: Group D winners vs Group B/E/F/I/J third place 3.30am IRST Santa Clara, USA Round of 32 Match 84: Group H winners vs Group J runners-up 10.30pm IRST Los Angeles, USA

Friday, July 3

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Round of 32 Match 83: Group K runners-up vs Group L runners-up 2.30am IRST Toronto, Canada Round of 32 Match 85: Group B winners vs Group E/F/G/I/J third place 6.30am IRST Vancouver, Canada Round of 32 Match 88: Group D runners-up vs Group G runners-up 9.30pm IRST Arlington, USA Round of 32 Match 86: Group J winners vs Group H runners-up 1.30am IRST (next day) Miami, USA

Saturday, July 4

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Round of 32 Match 87: Group K winners vs Group D/E/I/J/L third place 5am IRST Kansas City, USA Round of 16 Match 90: Match 73 winners vs Match 75 winners 8.30pm IRST Houston, USA Round of 16 Match 89: Match 74 winners vs Match 77 winners 12.30am IRST (next day) Philadelphia, USA

Sunday, July 5

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Round of 16 Match 91: Match 76 winners vs Match 78 winners 11.30pm IRST New Jersey, USA

Monday, July 6

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Round of 16 Match 92: Match 79 winners vs Match 80 winners 3.30am IRST Mexico City, Mexico Round of 16 Match 93: Match 83 winners vs Match 84 winners 10.30pm IRST Arlington, USA

Tuesday, July 7

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Round of 16 Match 94: Match 81 winners vs Match 82 winners 3.30am IRST Seattle, USA Round of 16 Match 95: Match 86 winners vs Match 88 winners 7.30pm IRST Atlanta, USA Round of 16 Match 96: Match 85 winners vs Match 87 winners 11.30pm IRST Vancouver, Canada

Thursday, July 9

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Quarter-final Match 97: Match 89 winners vs Match 90 winners 11.30pm IRST Foxborough, USA

Friday, July 10

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Quarter-final Match 98: Match 93 winners vs Match 94 winners 10.30pm IRST Los Angeles, USA

Saturday, July 11

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Quarter-final Match 99: Match 91 winners vs Match 92 winners 12.30am IRST (next day) Miami, USA

Sunday, July 12

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Quarter-final Match 100: Match 95 winners vs Match 96 winners 4.30am IRST Kansas City, USA

Tuesday, July 14

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Semi-final Match 101: Match 97 winners vs Match 98 winners 10.30pm IRST Arlington, USA

Wednesday, July 15

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Semi-final Match 102: Match 99 winners vs Match 100 winners 10.30pm IRST Atlanta, USA

Saturday, July 18

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Third-place play-off Match 103: Match 101 losers vs Match 102 losers 12.30am IRST (next day) Miami, USA

Sunday, July 19

Competition Fixture Kick-off (IRST) Venue Final Match 104: Match 101 winners vs Match 102 winners 10.30pm IRST New Jersey, USA

All times are Iran Standard Time (IRST, UTC+3:30), converted from UK British Summer Time. ★ denotes an Iran fixture. “Next day” indicates a kick-off that falls in the early hours of the following calendar day in Iran. Fixtures and times are subject to change by FIFA.